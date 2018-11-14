British Prime Minister announced that a draft Brexit deal has been reached

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Wednesday that the draft agreement for Brexit has been approved after a nearly five-hour cabinet meeting.
“The Cabinet has just had a long, detailed and impassioned debate on the draft withdrawal agreement and on the outline political declaration on our future relationship with the European Union,” May said.
According to May, Cabinet ministers voiced deep concerns about the withdrawal agreement secured by UK negotiators. The deal was reached after months of negotiation between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, 2019.
“I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated and it was for the cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks,” May said outside 10 Downing Street. “This is a decisive step which enables us to move on and finalize the deal in the days ahead.”
CNN reports that it is still possible that one or two ministers could resign, or that hardline Brexiteers or Remainers might yet band together to challenge May’s leadership, but the Prime Minister is in the strongest position she’s been for months.
May ended her statement by saying: “I believe that what I owe to this country is to take decisions that are in the national interest and I firmly believe, with my head and my heart, that this is a decision that is in the best interests of our entire United Kingdom.”
Primer ministra británica anuncia que se ha alcanzado acuerdo sobre borrador de Brexit
La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, anunció el miércoles que el borrador del acuerdo para Brexit fue aprobado después de una reunión de gabinete de casi cinco horas.
“El Gabinete acaba de tener un largo, detallado y apasionado debate sobre el borrador del acuerdo de retiro y sobre el resumen de la declaración política sobre nuestra futura relación con la Unión Europea”, dijo May.
Según May, los ministros del gabinete expresaron su profunda preocupación por el acuerdo de retiro garantizado por los negociadores del Reino Unido. El acuerdo se alcanzó después de meses de negociación entre el Reino Unido y la Unión Europea. Gran Bretaña saldrá de la Unión Europea en marzo de 2019.
“Creo firmemente que el borrador del acuerdo de retiro fue lo mejor que se pudo negociar y fue para que el gabinete decidiera si seguir adelante con las conversaciones”, dijo May en las afueras de 10 Downing Street. “Este es un paso decisivo que nos permite avanzar y finalizar el acuerdo en los próximos días”.
CNN informa que todavía es posible que uno o dos ministros renuncien, o que los Brexiteers o Remainers de línea dura puedan unirse para desafiar al liderazgo de May, pero la Primer Ministra se encuentra en la posición más fuerte que ha tenido durante meses.
May terminó su declaración diciendo: “Creo que lo que debo a este país es tomar decisiones que sean de interés nacional y creo firmemente, con mi cabeza y mi corazón, que esta es una decisión que es en el mejor interés de todo nuestro Reino Unido”.