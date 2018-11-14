British Prime Minister announced that a draft Brexit deal has been reached

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Wednesday that the draft agreement for Brexit has been approved after a nearly five-hour cabinet meeting.

“The Cabinet has just had a long, detailed and impassioned debate on the draft withdrawal agreement and on the outline political declaration on our future relationship with the European Union,” May said.

According to May, Cabinet ministers voiced deep concerns about the withdrawal agreement secured by UK negotiators. The deal was reached after months of negotiation between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, 2019.

“I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated and it was for the cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks,” May said outside 10 Downing Street. “This is a decisive step which enables us to move on and finalize the deal in the days ahead.”

CNN reports that it is still possible that one or two ministers could resign, or that hardline Brexiteers or Remainers might yet band together to challenge May’s leadership, but the Prime Minister is in the strongest position she’s been for months.

May ended her statement by saying: “I believe that what I owe to this country is to take decisions that are in the national interest and I firmly believe, with my head and my heart, that this is a decision that is in the best interests of our entire United Kingdom.”