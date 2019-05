British Prime Minister expected to reveal departure date on Friday

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce the date of her departure from the highest position in Britain on Friday, according to senior cabinet ministers.

Sources say they expect May to give a timetable for her successor to be chosen, with June 10 likely to be the start of the official leadership race.

May has been under pressure to resign after an angry backlash by her own members of Parliament against her latest Brexit plan.

Faith in May’s leadership has diminished. The Commons leader, Andrea Leadsom quit on Wednesday evening saying she no longer believed the government’s approach would “deliver on the referendum result.”

Other members of Parliament echoed the same sentiments. Valerie Vaz of the Labour Party said it was “clear that the prime minister does not command a majority in her approach to Brexit and she has failed to accept this political reality.”

The BBC reports that May met Home Secretary Said David and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at Downing Street on Thursday, where they are understood to have expressed their concerns about the new Brexit bill.