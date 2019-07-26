British Prime Minister Johnson promises new, bold Brexit deal

Boris Johnson gave his first speech as prime minister, where he vowed to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with “no ifs or buts” and warned that if the bloc refused to negotiate then there would be a no-deal Brexit.
Johnson, with this speech, sent a message to the EU that he will be taking a tougher approach to negotiating a revision of the Brexit deal than his predecessor Theresa May.
Johnson, 55, said: “We are going to fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts,” after arriving at the premier’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street.
“We can do a deal without checks at the Irish border. It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no deal.”
Johnson will now form a new government, which he has already started, changing all of the main ministers and appointing Brexit supporters.
Johnson has been referred to as Britain’s Donald Trump, a title that both politicians seem to be fine with.
Primer ministro británico Johnson promete nuevo y audaz acuerdo Brexit
Boris Johnson pronunció su primer discurso como primer ministro, donde se comprometió a sacar a Gran Bretaña de la Unión Europea el 31 de octubre con “nada o nada” y advirtió que si el bloque se negaba a negociar, entonces no habría un acuerdo Brexit .
Johnson, con este discurso, envió un mensaje a la UE de que tomará un enfoque más estricto para negociar una revisión del acuerdo Brexit que su predecesora, Theresa May.
Johnson, de 55 años, dijo: “Vamos a cumplir las repetidas promesas del parlamento a la gente y saldremos de la UE el 31 de octubre, sin hacer nada”, luego de llegar a la residencia oficial del primer ministro en el número 10 de Downing Street.
“Podemos hacer un trato sin cheques en la frontera irlandesa. “Por supuesto, es vital al mismo tiempo que nos preparamos para la remota posibilidad de que Bruselas se niegue más a negociar y nos veamos obligados a salir sin acuerdo”.
Johnson ahora formará un nuevo gobierno, que ya ha comenzado, cambiando a todos los ministros principales y nombrando partidarios de Brexit.
Johnson ha sido mencionado como el británico Donald Trump, un título con el que ambos políticos parecen estar bien.