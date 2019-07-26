British Prime Minister Johnson promises new, bold Brexit deal

Boris Johnson gave his first speech as prime minister, where he vowed to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with “no ifs or buts” and warned that if the bloc refused to negotiate then there would be a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson, with this speech, sent a message to the EU that he will be taking a tougher approach to negotiating a revision of the Brexit deal than his predecessor Theresa May.

Johnson, 55, said: “We are going to fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts,” after arriving at the premier’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street.

“We can do a deal without checks at the Irish border. It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no deal.”

Johnson will now form a new government, which he has already started, changing all of the main ministers and appointing Brexit supporters.

Johnson has been referred to as Britain’s Donald Trump, a title that both politicians seem to be fine with.