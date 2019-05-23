British Prime Minister says Parliament has “one last chance” to back her Brexit deal

Theresa May said Members of British Parliament have “one last chance” to deliver a Brexit deal, urging them to back her new proposal.
May said that members of parliament will get a vote on whether to hold another referendum if they back the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.
The BBC reports that the bill also contains new guarantees on workers’ rights, environmental protections and the Northern Irish border, as well as a customs “compromise”.
Conservatives vented their anger over the new deal on social media. One of such politicians called the offer “worse than before”, and tweeted that “we can and must do better and deliver what the people voted for.”
Parliament has rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU three times.
Meanwhile, the prime minister implored Parliament to come together, saying that a negotiated exit from the EU would be “dead in the water” if they rejected the plan.
May said: “I have compromised, now I ask you to compromise too.” She added: “We are making a new offer to find common ground in Parliament. That is the only way to deliver Brexit.”
Primera ministra británica dice que parlamento tiene “última oportunidad” para respaldar su acuerdo Brexit
Theresa May dijo que los miembros del Parlamento británico tienen “una última oportunidad” para entregar un acuerdo Brexit, instándoles a respaldar su nueva propuesta.
May dijo que los miembros del parlamento obtendrán una votación sobre la posibilidad de celebrar otro referéndum si respaldan el Proyecto de Ley sobre el Acuerdo de Retirada de la UE.
La BBC informa que el proyecto de ley también contiene nuevas garantías sobre los derechos de los trabajadores, las protecciones ambientales y la frontera de Irlanda del Norte, así como un “compromiso” de aduanas.
Los conservadores expresaron su ira por el nuevo acuerdo en las redes sociales. Uno de esos políticos llamó a la oferta “peor que antes”, y tuiteó que “podemos y debemos hacer mejor y entregar lo que la gente votó”.
El Parlamento ha rechazado el acuerdo de retirada negociado con la UE tres veces.
Mientras tanto, el primer ministro imploró al Parlamento que se uniera, diciendo que una salida negociada de la UE estaría “muerta en el agua” si rechazaban el plan.
May dijo: “Me he comprometido, ahora le pido que también lo haga”. Ella agregó: “Estamos haciendo una nueva oferta para encontrar un terreno común en el Parlamento. Esa es la única manera de entregar Brexit “.