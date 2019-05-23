British Prime Minister says Parliament has “one last chance” to back her Brexit deal

Theresa May said Members of British Parliament have “one last chance” to deliver a Brexit deal, urging them to back her new proposal.

May said that members of parliament will get a vote on whether to hold another referendum if they back the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

The BBC reports that the bill also contains new guarantees on workers’ rights, environmental protections and the Northern Irish border, as well as a customs “compromise”.

Conservatives vented their anger over the new deal on social media. One of such politicians called the offer “worse than before”, and tweeted that “we can and must do better and deliver what the people voted for.”

Parliament has rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU three times.

Meanwhile, the prime minister implored Parliament to come together, saying that a negotiated exit from the EU would be “dead in the water” if they rejected the plan.

May said: “I have compromised, now I ask you to compromise too.” She added: “We are making a new offer to find common ground in Parliament. That is the only way to deliver Brexit.”