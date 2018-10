British troops disembark in Netherlands in NATO military drill

British troops disembarked in the Netherlands on Wednesday on their way to Norway, in order to test NATO’s ability to move personnel and armor across Europe, in a military drill that according to officers showed London’s commitment to European security after Brexit.

In one of the biggest military exercises since the Cold War, Britain is moving around 600 armored vehicles, jeeps and supply trucks and 1,200 troops by land to NATO’s northern flank to join the alliance’s biggest exercises since the end of the Soviet Union, as reported by Reuters.

Dutch Brigadier General Hans Damen said of the military drill: “We haven’t done this… since the Cold War.”

British Major Stuart Lavery said that even in a post-Brexit world, Britain is committed to European defense. “In a post-Brexit world we will still do this, we are still a member of NATO, we will still help our European partners.”

The exercise comes as NATO’s response to Russia’s biggest drills since the 1980s, in the worst state of affairs between the West and Russia since the Cold War.

Just last week, Britain branded Russia a “pariah state”, along with the Netherlands and the United States, accusing military intelligence of cyber attacks on the West. Russia denied any wrongdoing.