Brunei hotels withdraw from social media after calls for boycott due to anti-LGBT law

The social media accounts of Brunei-owned luxury hotels have been deleted amid an ongoing backlash over anti-LGBT laws.
The BBC reports that Brunei introduced strict lIslamic laws this week that make gay sex punishable by flogging or stoning to death.
Celebrities, among them George Clooney, are calling on the public to boycott the luxury brand of hotels owned by Brunei.
Since then, the hotels have become inaccessible through internet after the online criticism.
As an image shared via Twitter and Instagram by several celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, said, the hotels owned by Brunei are: Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane in London, Coworth Park in Ascot in the United Kingdom, Le Meurice and Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, Hotel Eden in Rome and Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, Italy.
The nine hotels are now inaccessible across all social media.
The boycott has spread far and wide, with Virgin Australia ending a deal with Royal Brunei Airlines.
The Dorchester Collection hotel said through its social media account that “personal abuse directed at our employees” prompted the decision to make its account inaccesible.
Hoteles de Brunei se retiran de redes sociales tras llamadas a boicot debido a ley anti-LGBT
Las cuentas de los medios sociales de los hoteles de lujo de propiedad de Brunei se han eliminado en medio de una reacción violenta en curso contra las leyes anti-LGBT.
La BBC informa que Brunei introdujo estrictas leyes islámicas esta semana que hacen que el sexo gay sea castigado por flagelación o por lapidación.
Celebridades, entre ellas George Clooney, están pidiendo al público que boicotee la marca de lujo de hoteles propiedad de Brunei.
Desde entonces, los hoteles se han vuelto inaccesibles a través de internet después de las críticas en línea.
Como dijo una imagen compartida a través de Twitter e Instagram por varias celebridades, incluida Ellen DeGeneres, los hoteles propiedad de Brunei son: Hotel Bel-Air en Los Ángeles, The Beverly Hills Hotel en Beverly Hills, The Dorchester y 45 Park Lane en Londres, Coworth Park en Ascot en el Reino Unido, Le Meurice y Hotel Plaza Athenee en París, Hotel Eden en Roma y Hotel Principe di Savoia en Milán, Italia.
Los nueve hoteles son ahora inaccesibles en todas las redes sociales.
El boicot se ha extendido a lo largo y ancho, con Virgin Australia terminando un acuerdo con Royal Brunei Airlines.
El hotel Dorchester Collection dijo a través de su cuenta de redes sociales que “el abuso personal dirigido a nuestros empleados” impulsó la decisión de hacer que su cuenta fuera inaccesible.