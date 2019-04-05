Brunei hotels withdraw from social media after calls for boycott due to anti-LGBT law

The social media accounts of Brunei-owned luxury hotels have been deleted amid an ongoing backlash over anti-LGBT laws.

The BBC reports that Brunei introduced strict lIslamic laws this week that make gay sex punishable by flogging or stoning to death.

Celebrities, among them George Clooney, are calling on the public to boycott the luxury brand of hotels owned by Brunei.

Since then, the hotels have become inaccessible through internet after the online criticism.

As an image shared via Twitter and Instagram by several celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, said, the hotels owned by Brunei are: Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane in London, Coworth Park in Ascot in the United Kingdom, Le Meurice and Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, Hotel Eden in Rome and Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, Italy.

The nine hotels are now inaccessible across all social media.

The boycott has spread far and wide, with Virgin Australia ending a deal with Royal Brunei Airlines.

The Dorchester Collection hotel said through its social media account that “personal abuse directed at our employees” prompted the decision to make its account inaccesible.