Build-A-Bear ends “Pay-Your-Age-Day” promotion early over “safety concerns”

American retailer Build-A-Bear has been forced to end it “Pay-Your-Age-Day” promotion early over “safety concerns” due to crowds and long lines in their U.S., Canada and United Kingdom stores.

Earlier this week, the company announced that on July 12, customers could pay their age for any teddy bear and other stuffed animals. However, after an “overwhelming and unprecedented” response that provoked “mile long” queues, authorities have been forced to intervene and the retailer has announced it will end its promotion earlier than anticipated.

The company posted an update on Facebook: “Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

Twitter users have shared stories of long lines all across North America and the United Kingdom. People who managed to go inside, reported waiting for hours at the queue and once inside the store.