Build-A-Bear moving global headquarters to St. Louis

Build-A-Bear is moving its global headquarters to downtown St. Louis.

Fox 2 reports that the company will move the headquarters from its current location in the suburb of Overland to a site near Union Station at 415 S. 18th Street, starting in the spring of 2020.

Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer of the company, said: “We have been looking for a unique location that meets an extensive list of requirements for several years; one that would allow us to develop space that supports our strategic goals and business evolution as we pivot from an experiential retailer to a global, branded intellectual property company. The location is adjacent to Union Station, which has a unique position in St. Louis history as well as its future as it transforms into a high-profile tourist destination and we are excited to anchor the southern end of this new development. We are thrilled to be joining the thriving business community in downtown St. Louis and look forward to offering world-class facilities for our associates and business partners.”

Build-A-Bear plans to have a store, radio station and other elements in the future at the new location.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier this year that the Enhanced Enterprise Board had approved a 10-year, 75 percent property tax abatement for the location of Build-A-Bear’s new headquarters.