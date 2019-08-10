Build-A-Bear moving global headquarters to St. Louis

Build-A-Bear is moving its global headquarters to downtown St. Louis.
Fox 2 reports that the company will move the headquarters from its current location in the suburb of Overland to a site near Union Station at 415 S. 18th Street, starting in the spring of 2020.
Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer of the company, said: “We have been looking for a unique location that meets an extensive list of requirements for several years; one that would allow us to develop space that supports our strategic goals and business evolution as we pivot from an experiential retailer to a global, branded intellectual property company. The location is adjacent to Union Station, which has a unique position in St. Louis history as well as its future as it transforms into a high-profile tourist destination and we are excited to anchor the southern end of this new development. We are thrilled to be joining the thriving business community in downtown St. Louis and look forward to offering world-class facilities for our associates and business partners.”
Build-A-Bear plans to have a store, radio station and other elements in the future at the new location.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier this year that the Enhanced Enterprise Board had approved a 10-year, 75 percent property tax abatement for the location of Build-A-Bear’s new headquarters.
Build-A-Bear traslada sede mundial a St. Louis
Build-A-Bear está trasladando su sede global al centro de St. Louis.
Fox 2 informa que la compañía trasladará la sede de su ubicación actual en el suburbio de Overland a un sitio cerca de Union Station en 415 S. 18th Street, a partir de la primavera de 2020.
Sharon Price John, presidente y director ejecutivo de la compañía, dijo: “Hemos estado buscando una ubicación única que cumpla con una extensa lista de requisitos durante varios años; uno que nos permita desarrollar un espacio que respalde nuestros objetivos estratégicos y la evolución del negocio a medida que pasamos de ser un minorista experimental a una compañía global de marca de propiedad intelectual. La ubicación es adyacente a Union Station, que tiene una posición única en la historia de St. Louis, así como en su futuro, ya que se transforma en un destino turístico de alto perfil y estamos entusiasmados de anclar el extremo sur de este nuevo desarrollo. Estamos encantados de unirnos a la próspera comunidad empresarial en el centro de St. Louis y esperamos ofrecer instalaciones de clase mundial para nuestros asociados y socios comerciales ”.
Build-A-Bear planea tener una tienda, estación de radio y otros elementos en el futuro en la nueva ubicación.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó a principios de este año que la Enhanced Enterprise Board había aprobado una reducción del impuesto a la propiedad del 75 por ciento a 10 años para la ubicación de la nueva sede de Build-A-Bear.