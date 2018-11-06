Bulk of migrant caravan reaches Mexico City

Thousands of Central Americans arrived in Mexico’s capital and were sheltered in a sports stadium on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has made the migrant caravan a central issue.
According to TIME, authorities counted more than 2,000 migrants entering the Jesus Martinez stadium by mid afternoon Monday, and a steady flow continued into the night. The facility has a capacity to hold 6,000 and four big sleeping tents were set up.
Mexico City residents donated clothes, blankets and food in anticipation of the migrant caravan reaching the metropolis, which came useful for early arrivals as they sifted through donated clothes, gave themselves sponge baths and ate chicken and rice before picking up mattresses and blankets in a chilly city which contrasted with the tropical heat migrants had been grown accustomed to over the past three weeks.
Some migrants took advantage of their stay in the city to visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a major pilgrimage site, and thank the Virgin Mary for watching over them during the journey.
In recent days, the caravan had spread out, with some arriving in Mexico City on Sunday, particularly boys and men. The caravan is expected to regroup in the capital and some migrants are expected to remain in the city to seek for asylum in Mexico, instead of continuing the journey up north. Two more caravans are en route to the capital, walking through southern Mexico.
Grueso de caravana migrante llega a Ciudad de México
Miles de centro-americanos llegaron a la capital de México y fueron alojados en un estadio deportivo en vísperas de las elecciones de medio término en los Estados Unidos, en las que el presidente Donald Trump ha convertido la caravana de migrantes en un tema central.
Según TIME, las autoridades contaron a más de 2,000 inmigrantes que ingresaron al estadio Jesús Martínez al mediodía de la tarde del lunes, y el flujo continuo continuó durante la noche. La instalación tiene capacidad para albergar 6,000 personas y se instalaron cuatro carpas grandes para dormir.
Los residentes de la Ciudad de México donaron ropa, mantas y alimentos antes de que la caravana de migrantes llegara a la metrópolis, lo que resultó útil para los recién llegados, ya que revisaron la ropa donada, se dieron baños de esponja y comieron pollo y arroz antes de recoger los colchones y las mantas en una ciudad fría que contrastó con el calor tropical al que los migrantes se habían acostumbrado en las últimas tres semanas.
Algunos migrantes aprovecharon su estadía en la ciudad para visitar la Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, un importante sitio de peregrinación, y agradecer a la Virgen María por cuidarlos durante el viaje.
En los últimos días, la caravana se había extendido, y algunos llegaron a la Ciudad de México el domingo, especialmente a hombres y niños. Se espera que la caravana se reagrupe en la capital y que se espere que algunos migrantes permanezcan en la ciudad para buscar asilo en México, en lugar de continuar el viaje hacia el norte. Dos caravanas más se dirigen a la capital, caminando por el sur de México.