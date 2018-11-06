Bulk of migrant caravan reaches Mexico City

Thousands of Central Americans arrived in Mexico’s capital and were sheltered in a sports stadium on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has made the migrant caravan a central issue.

According to TIME, authorities counted more than 2,000 migrants entering the Jesus Martinez stadium by mid afternoon Monday, and a steady flow continued into the night. The facility has a capacity to hold 6,000 and four big sleeping tents were set up.

Mexico City residents donated clothes, blankets and food in anticipation of the migrant caravan reaching the metropolis, which came useful for early arrivals as they sifted through donated clothes, gave themselves sponge baths and ate chicken and rice before picking up mattresses and blankets in a chilly city which contrasted with the tropical heat migrants had been grown accustomed to over the past three weeks.

Some migrants took advantage of their stay in the city to visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a major pilgrimage site, and thank the Virgin Mary for watching over them during the journey.

In recent days, the caravan had spread out, with some arriving in Mexico City on Sunday, particularly boys and men. The caravan is expected to regroup in the capital and some migrants are expected to remain in the city to seek for asylum in Mexico, instead of continuing the journey up north. Two more caravans are en route to the capital, walking through southern Mexico.