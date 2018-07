Burberry under fire after burning $37 million in unsold products

British luxury fashion house Burberry has faced strong criticism from environ-mentalists, politicians and its own shareholders for burning unsold products worth around $36.38 million in the past year.

The brand said its behavior is common practice throughout the retail industry, in order to protect their intellectual property.

“Burberry admits that its unwanted stock is burnt but says it works with specialist incinerators that are able to harness the energy from the process,” The Times’ correspondent Andre Ellson wrote.

A company spokesperson also weighed in on the issue.

“Burberry has careful processes in place to minimize the amount of excess stock we produce. On the occasions when disposal of products is necessary, we do so in a responsible manner and we continue to seek ways to reduce and revalue our waste.”

However, the statement did little to ease environmentalists. Kirsten Brodde, who leads Greenpeace’s Detox My Fashion campaign, told The Guardian that the fashion brand “shows no respect for its own products and the hard work and natural resources that are used to make them.

The company also faced criticism from politicians. British lawmaker Tim Farron urged the company to recycle the unwanted items. “It is outrageous that Burberry think setting fire to their unsold stock is an acceptable solution,” he said in remarks reported by AFP.

Even company shareholders were upset with the situation, with one asking at the recent annual meeting why the unsold products weren’t offered to Burberry’s private investors.

Environmental organizations seek to eliminate this practice from the fashion industry. Last year, Greenpeace targeted H&M for incinerating clothing that the retailer claimed it couldn’t sell, gift or recyble.

Greenpeace’s Lu Yen Roloff called the practice “a dirty secret of the fashion industry.”

Greenpeace released a statement.

“Shouldn’t any company that has committed to recycling find a way to remove contaminated labels from their jeans and recycle the rest? If they take the problem of dangerous chemicals seriously, they shouldn’t be releasing potentially harmful substances into the atmosphere.”

In 2014, Burberry committed to eliminating hazardous chemicals from its supply chain. A company policy statement at the time read: “In line with Burberry Group PLC’s long-term sustainability program, [the company] recognizes the urgent need for eliminating industrial releases of all hazardous chemicals.”