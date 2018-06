Burger King cancels offensive Russian World Cup pregnancy ad campaign

Burger King canceled and apologized for an offensive ad campaign that promised Russian women a lifetime supply of Whoppers and a $47,000 cash prize if they were to become pregnant with a child fathered by a World Cup soccer player.

The campaign targeted “girls who manage to get the best football genes” and “lay down the success of the Russian national football team.” The company advertised the prize as “a reward for the girls who would get pregnant from the international football superstars.”

Burger King released a statement to USA Today Sports admitting that the campaign was “too offensive.”

“As soon as it was brought to our attention, we had it removed. It certainly does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again.”

Russian political leaders criticized the campaign. “It is a very stupid campaign… from the hellish people of the fast-food chain,” said Russian State Duma leader Vitaly Milonov. “[They are] trying to attract attention, not by improving the quality, but through silly offers.”

The ad was the latest in a campaign leading up to the start of the World Cup. The Russian national team has surprisingly qualified to the round of 16 after convincingly winning their first two games. This has ensured that Russia will not join South Africa as the second-ever host country to fail to qualify to the knockout stages.