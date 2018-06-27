Burned body found in East St. Louis

A body was found badly burned next to a car in East St. Louis on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire at 29th street and Converse Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. When the crews arrived, the fire had already spread to the back of a house. When the fire was put out, a body was found next to a vehicle.

KMOV reports that fire officials said the body was badly burned and believed it to be of a man between the age of 25 and 40. An investigation is now underway to determine who the victim is and if the victim had died in the fire or was killed.

Investigators are also trying to determine what was happening inside the house where the incident occurred.

George McClellan, an East. St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief, told KMOV that “once inside, looked like some renovations. However, some other activity we think may be going on. Until crime scene ascertains nature of those things, we can’t discuss them.”

McClellan did suggest, however, that the fire may have been intentional.

No further details have been released at this point.



