Burned body found in East St. Louis

A body was found badly burned next to a car in East St. Louis on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire at 29th street and Converse Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. When the crews arrived, the fire had already spread to the back of a house. When the fire was put out, a body was found next to a vehicle.
KMOV reports that fire officials said the body was badly burned and believed it to be of a man between the age of 25 and 40. An investigation is now underway to determine who the victim is and if the victim had died in the fire or was killed.
Investigators are also trying to determine what was happening inside the house where the incident occurred.
George McClellan, an East. St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief, told KMOV that “once inside, looked like some renovations. However, some other activity we think may be going on. Until crime scene ascertains nature of those things, we can’t discuss them.”
McClellan did suggest, however, that the fire may have been intentional.
No further details have been released at this point.
Cuerpo quemado encontrado en East St. Louis
Un cuerpo fue hallado gravemente quemado junto a un automóvil en East St. Louis el martes por la mañana.
Los bomberos respondieron a un reporte de un incendio automovilístico en la calle 29 y Converse Avenue alrededor de la 1:30 a.m. del martes. Cuando llegaron los equipos, el fuego ya se había extendido a la parte posterior de una casa. Al extinguir el incendio, se encontró un cuerpo al lado de un vehículo.
KMOV informa que los bomberos dijeron que el cuerpo estaba quemado gravemente y que se cree que es de un hombre de entre 25 y 40 años. Se está llevando a cabo una investigación para determinar quién es la víctima y si la víctima murió en el incendio o fue asesinada.
Los investigadores también están tratando de determinar qué estaba sucediendo dentro de la casa donde ocurrió el incidente.
George McClellan, subjefe de Bomberos de East St. Louis, le dijo a KMOV que “adentro parecía una renovación. Sin embargo, creemos que pudo estar sucediendo alguna otra actividad. Hasta que investigadores de la escena del crimen determinen la naturaleza de esas cosas, no podemos discutirlas”.
McClellan sugirió, sin embargo, que el fuego pudo haber sido intencional.
No se han publicado más detalles en este punto.