Burt Reynolds dead at 82, celebrities react

Film star Burt Reynolds passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, multiple news outlets confirmed, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and CBS News. The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest.

Known for his work in films such as “Deliverance”, “The Longest Yard”, “Boogie Nights and “Smokey and the Bandit,” Reynolds was a versatile actor who could take part in acclaimed films and fun comedies.

Reynolds’ second wife Loni Anderson shared the following statement about the “wonderful director and actor” she was married to from 1988 to 1994.

“[My son] Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world,” she said. “He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s loving father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”

Actress Sally Field called his “Smokey and the Bandit” co-star the “love of my life,” in a statement released Thursday.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Sylvester Stallone posted a picture of him and Reynolds with the following caption: “A sad day, my friend Burt Reynolds has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in ‘First Blood,” I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo! He laughed, he had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much… RIP, Buddy.”

Director Kevin Smith highlighted Reynolds’ playfulness in film: “As the movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was a true American icon. Hate to see him go…”

Among the celebrities who also paid their respects to Reynolds via Twitter, were Lena Dunham, Josh Gad, Vanilla Ice, Ricky Gervais and Yvette Nicole Brown.