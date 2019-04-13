Bus driver assaulted by 2 women as she let students off bus

A bus driver was assaulted Thursday afternoon in North St. Louis.
Police responded to 9th Street and O’Fallon where a woman boarded a school bus as the driver was letting students off. The two got into a verbal argument and the woman hit the driver with a stick.
After the bus driver was assaulted, the assailant and a second woman pulled her off the bus and started hitting her multiple times in the head, face and body.
KSD reports that both women fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities continue looking for them.
The bus driver was transported to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
A Statement from First Student reads as follows:
“At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is our highest priority and a responsibility we take very seriously. We are appalled and saddened by the behavior captured in the video. We are thankful our driver was not seriously injured. We are working collaboratively with police and conducting our own internal review of the incident. Given this is an active investigation, we are not in position to comment further.”
Conductora de autobús atacada por 2 mujeres mientras bajaba a estudiantes de autobús
Una conductora de autobús fue asaltada el jueves por la tarde en North St. Louis.
La policía respondió a 9th Street y O’Fallon donde una mujer se subió a un autobús escolar mientras la conductora dejaba salir a los estudiantes. Las dos iniciaron una discusión verbal y la mujer golpeó a la conductora con un palo.
Después de que la conductora del autobús fuera atacada, la atacante y una segunda mujer la sacaron del autobús y comenzaron a golpearla varias veces en la cabeza, la cara y el cuerpo.
KSD informa que ambas mujeres huyeron de la escena antes de que llegara la policía. Las autoridades siguen buscándolas.
La conductora de autobús fue trasladada a un hospital donde fue atendida por lesiones menores.
Una declaración de First Student dice lo siguiente:
“En First Student, la seguridad de nuestros empleados y de los estudiantes que transportamos es nuestra máxima prioridad y una responsabilidad que tomamos muy en serio. Estamos consternados y tristes por el comportamiento capturado en el video. Estamos agradecidos de que nuestra conductora no resultara gravemente herida. Trabajamos en colaboración con la policía y realizamos nuestra propia revisión interna del incidente. Dado que esta es una investigación activa, no estamos en posición de hacer más comentarios “.