Bus driver assaulted by 2 women as she let students off bus

A bus driver was assaulted Thursday afternoon in North St. Louis.

Police responded to 9th Street and O’Fallon where a woman boarded a school bus as the driver was letting students off. The two got into a verbal argument and the woman hit the driver with a stick.

After the bus driver was assaulted, the assailant and a second woman pulled her off the bus and started hitting her multiple times in the head, face and body.

KSD reports that both women fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities continue looking for them.

The bus driver was transported to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

A Statement from First Student reads as follows:

“At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is our highest priority and a responsibility we take very seriously. We are appalled and saddened by the behavior captured in the video. We are thankful our driver was not seriously injured. We are working collaboratively with police and conducting our own internal review of the incident. Given this is an active investigation, we are not in position to comment further.”