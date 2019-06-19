Business groups give $1 million to 9 St. Louis community organizations

Civic Progress and the Regional Business Council, two organizations of St. Louis business leaders, announced on Tuesday new funding for nine local community organizations.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the organizations receiving the money are: STL Youth Jobs; St. Louis County Library; St. Louis Public Library; Beyond Housing; Better Family Life Inc.; The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; KIPP: St. Louis; The North Side Community School and The Little Bit Foundation. The funding amounts range from $15,000 to $2000,000, and add up to $1,040,000 for the nine organizations.
The local newspaper reports that an additional $1.2 million in in-kind contributions will be made to the Operation Clean Sweep neighborhood revitalization project.
One of the organizations receiving the largest amounts of money is the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, which will receive $250,000 to support the League’s Save Our Sons employment program, which helps economically disadvantaged men find jobs and earn livable wages.
Tom Santel, the executive director of Civic Progress, said the organizations were chosen because of their track records of helping the St. Louis community.
Grupos de negocios dan $1 millón a 9 organizaciones comunitarias de St. Louis
Civic Progress y el Consejo Empresarial Regional, dos organizaciones de líderes empresariales de St. Louis, anunciaron el martes nuevos fondos para nueve organizaciones comunitarias locales.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que las organizaciones que reciben el dinero son: STL Youth Jobs; Biblioteca del Condado de St. Louis; Biblioteca Pública de St. Louis; Beyond Housing; Better Family Life Inc.; The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; KIPP: St. Louis; The North Side Community School y The Little Bit Foundation. Los montos de financiamiento varían de $15,000 a $2000,000 y suman $1,040,000 para las nueve organizaciones.
El periódico local informa que se harán $1.2 millones adicionales en contribuciones en especie al proyecto de revitalización del vecindario Operation Clean Sweep.
Una de las organizaciones que recibe la mayor cantidad de dinero es The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, que recibirá $ 250,000 para apoyar el programa de empleo Save Our Sons, que ayuda a los hombres con desventajas económicas a encontrar trabajo y ganar un salario digno.
Tom Santel, director ejecutivo de Civic Progress, dijo que las organizaciones fueron elegidas debido a su historial de ayuda a la comunidad de St. Louis.