Business groups give $1 million to 9 St. Louis community organizations

Civic Progress and the Regional Business Council, two organizations of St. Louis business leaders, announced on Tuesday new funding for nine local community organizations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the organizations receiving the money are: STL Youth Jobs; St. Louis County Library; St. Louis Public Library; Beyond Housing; Better Family Life Inc.; The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; KIPP: St. Louis; The North Side Community School and The Little Bit Foundation. The funding amounts range from $15,000 to $2000,000, and add up to $1,040,000 for the nine organizations.

The local newspaper reports that an additional $1.2 million in in-kind contributions will be made to the Operation Clean Sweep neighborhood revitalization project.

One of the organizations receiving the largest amounts of money is the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, which will receive $250,000 to support the League’s Save Our Sons employment program, which helps economically disadvantaged men find jobs and earn livable wages.

Tom Santel, the executive director of Civic Progress, said the organizations were chosen because of their track records of helping the St. Louis community.