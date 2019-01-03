Bystander injured in gunfight at St. Louis gas station

A gunfight at a downtown St. Louis gas station left one of the shooters and a bystander injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Shell station on Tucker Boulevard. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Fox 2 reports that a 24-year-old man was exchanging gunfire with another person outside the gas station when he was shot and a stray bullet struck a 22-year-old female bystander.

The man, who is a convicted felon, is in critical and unstable condition. The woman is in stable condition.