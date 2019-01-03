Bystander injured in gunfight at St. Louis gas station

A gunfight at a downtown St. Louis gas station left one of the shooters and a bystander injured.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Shell station on Tucker Boulevard. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Fox 2 reports that a 24-year-old man was exchanging gunfire with another person outside the gas station when he was shot and a stray bullet struck a 22-year-old female bystander.
The man, who is a convicted felon, is in critical and unstable condition. The woman is in stable condition.
Testigo herida en tiroteo en gasolinera de St. Louis
Un tiroteo en una gasolinera del centro de St. Louis dejó a uno de los tiradores y a una testigo herida.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el tiroteo tuvo lugar alrededor de la 1:30 a.m. del martes en una estación de Shell en Tucker Boulevard. Los nombres de las víctimas aún no han sido revelados.
Fox 2 informa que un hombre de 24 años estaba intercambiando disparos con otra persona fuera de la estación de servicio cuando recibió un disparo y una bala perdida alcanzó a una mujer que pasaba por allí.
El hombre, que es un delincuente condenado, se encuentra en estado crítico e inestable. La mujer está en condición estable.