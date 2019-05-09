“Caffeine crawl” coming to St. Louis

The eight annual “Caffeine Crawl” is coming to St. Louis at the end of May.

KSDK reports that fifteen coffee and tea-related businesses will take part in five different routes for the crawl on May 24 and May 25.

The lineup will feature several veteran roasters and cafes, as well as new places and locations. Each stop will provide a drink sample along with a short talk or presentation.

Tickets include admittance to all stops on the selected route during the designated times, include a drink or chocolate sample, and a short, educational presentation at each location, as well as an event bag.

Drink and edible samples will be at the discretion of the participating shops and planned ahead by their own staff.

For more information and tickets, go to https://www.caffeinecrawl.com/st-louis-19-tickets.html