“Caffeine crawl” coming to St. Louis

The eight annual “Caffeine Crawl” is coming to St. Louis at the end of May.
KSDK reports that fifteen coffee and tea-related businesses will take part in five different routes for the crawl on May 24 and May 25.
The lineup will feature several veteran roasters and cafes, as well as new places and locations. Each stop will provide a drink sample along with a short talk or presentation.
Tickets include admittance to all stops on the selected route during the designated times, include a drink or chocolate sample, and a short, educational presentation at each location, as well as an event bag.
Drink and edible samples will be at the discretion of the participating shops and planned ahead by their own staff.
For more information and tickets, go to https://www.caffeinecrawl.com/st-louis-19-tickets.html
“Tour de cafeína” llega a St. Louis
El octavo anual “Tour de cafeína” llegará a San Luis a fines de mayo.
KSDK informa que quince empresas relacionadas con el café y el té participarán en cinco rutas diferentes para el rastreo el 24 de mayo y el 25 de mayo.
La alineación contará con varios tostadores y cafés veteranos, así como nuevos lugares y ubicaciones. Cada parada proporcionará una muestra de bebida junto con una breve charla o presentación.
Los boletos incluyen la admisión a todas las paradas en la ruta seleccionada durante los horarios designados, incluyen una muestra de bebida o chocolate y una breve presentación educativa en cada ubicación, así como una bolsa para eventos.
Las muestras de bebidas y comestibles serán a discreción de las tiendas participantes y serán planificadas por adelantado por su propio personal.
Para obtener más información y boletos, vaya a https://www.caffeinecrawl.com/st-louis-19-tickets.html