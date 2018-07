California Democrats endorse Kevin de León over incumbent Dianne Feinstein

California Democrats witnessed an upset on Saturday when Party leaders voted overwhelmingly to endorse Kevin de León for the US Senate over established senator Dianne Feinstein.

De León’s endorsement is seen as a nod from California Democrats to its more liberal core, in a response against president Donald Trump’s increasingly conservative and nationalistic policies.

De León recently served as California State Senate president and currently represents parts of Los Angeles. He garnered 65% of the vote among the party’s executive board members, while Feinstein only received 7% of the vote. 28% voted “no endorsement.” Under Democratic rules, sixty percent of the vote is needed for the party to officially endorse a candidate.

The surprising result over the weekend could be seen as part of the same movement that led New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to win the primary against long-established Democrat Joe Crowley.

However, despite receiving the party’s endorsement, De León will fight an uphill battle to win the Senate seat come the midterm elections, since Senator Feinstein won by 2.1 million votes and earned 70% of the Democratic vote in the California Primary election, as it was expressed by Jeff Millman, Feinstein’s campaign manager.

“We are confident that a large majority of California Democrats will vote to reelect Senator Feinstein in November,” said Millman.