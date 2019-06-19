California governor apologizes to Native Americans

California Governor Gavin Newsom apologized on Tuesday to Native Americans for violence and other wrongdoings they suffered during the state’s history, calling their mistreatment “genocide”.
The Democratic governor called for the creation of a Truth and Healing Council, through an executive order, to produce a report before the end of 2024 on the historical relationship between the state and Native Americans.
Newsom’s apology was delivered during an appearance with tribal leaders at the California Indian Heritage Center near Sacramento.
Reuters reports that Newsom said: “It’s called a genocide, that’s what it was, a genocide,” citing the $1.3 million in state funding authorized in the 1850s to subsidize militia campaigns against Native Americans. “No other way to describe it, and that’s the way it needs to be described in the history books.”
Tribal leaders thanked Newsom for the apology during the event.
Erica Pinto, the chairwoman of Jamul Indian Village in San Diego County, said: “It’s healing to hear your words, but actions will speak for themselves and I do look forward to hearing more and seeing more of you”.
Gobernador de California se disculpa con nativos americanos
El gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, pidió perdón el martes a los nativos americanos por la violencia y otras irregularidades que sufrieron durante la historia del estado, y calificaron de maltrato a su maltrato.
El gobernador demócrata pidió la creación de un Consejo de la Verdad y la Sanación, a través de una orden ejecutiva, para producir un informe antes de finales de 2024 sobre la relación histórica entre el estado y los nativos americanos.
La disculpa de Newsom fue entregada durante una aparición con líderes tribales en el California Indian Heritage Center cerca de Sacramento.
Reuters informa que Newsom dijo: “Se llama un genocidio, eso es lo que fue, un genocidio”, citando los $ 1.3 millones en fondos estatales autorizados en la década de 1850 para subsidiar campañas de milicias contra nativos americanos. “No hay otra forma de describirlo, y esa es la forma en que se debe describir en los libros de historia”.
Los líderes tribales agradecieron a Newsom por la disculpa durante el evento.
Erica Pinto, la presidenta de Jamul Indian Village en el condado de San Diego, dijo: “Es curativo escuchar sus palabras, pero las acciones hablarán por sí mismas y espero escuchar más y ver más de ustedes”.