California governor apologizes to Native Americans

California Governor Gavin Newsom apologized on Tuesday to Native Americans for violence and other wrongdoings they suffered during the state’s history, calling their mistreatment “genocide”.

The Democratic governor called for the creation of a Truth and Healing Council, through an executive order, to produce a report before the end of 2024 on the historical relationship between the state and Native Americans.

Newsom’s apology was delivered during an appearance with tribal leaders at the California Indian Heritage Center near Sacramento.

Reuters reports that Newsom said: “It’s called a genocide, that’s what it was, a genocide,” citing the $1.3 million in state funding authorized in the 1850s to subsidize militia campaigns against Native Americans. “No other way to describe it, and that’s the way it needs to be described in the history books.”

Tribal leaders thanked Newsom for the apology during the event.

Erica Pinto, the chairwoman of Jamul Indian Village in San Diego County, said: “It’s healing to hear your words, but actions will speak for themselves and I do look forward to hearing more and seeing more of you”.