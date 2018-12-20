California librarian killer had been banned from St. Louis libraries

Ronald Seay, 56, allegedly murder a California librarian in Sacramento, and he was known in St. Louis for issuing threats against librarians, area officials said.

Seay is charged with shooting and killing Amber Clark, 41, on Dec. 11 as she left work at the North Natomas Public library.

Seay was also known to have issued threats against female librarians in Brentwood, in the St. Louis area.

Brentwood Police Chief Joe Spiess said Seay had entered the library on September 6 “cursing and [being] belligerent.”

Spiess refused to leave the library and continued to make threats to officers. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and a mental evaluation was done at the jail at the time, but he was ultimately not committed.

On August 23, Seay was also kicked out of the Ferguson library.

According to court records, Seay had lived in the St. Louis area for many years.

KMOV reports that he had an address listed on his September ticket in St. Louis County, but Brentwood police believe he was living out of his car.