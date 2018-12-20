California librarian killer had been banned from St. Louis libraries

Ronald Seay, 56, allegedly murder a California librarian in Sacramento, and he was known in St. Louis for issuing threats against librarians, area officials said.
Seay is charged with shooting and killing Amber Clark, 41, on Dec. 11 as she left work at the North Natomas Public library.
Seay was also known to have issued threats against female librarians in Brentwood, in the St. Louis area.
Brentwood Police Chief Joe Spiess said Seay had entered the library on September 6 “cursing and [being] belligerent.”
Spiess refused to leave the library and continued to make threats to officers. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and a mental evaluation was done at the jail at the time, but he was ultimately not committed.
On August 23, Seay was also kicked out of the Ferguson library.
According to court records, Seay had lived in the St. Louis area for many years.
KMOV reports that he had an address listed on his September ticket in St. Louis County, but Brentwood police believe he was living out of his car.
Asesino de bibliotecaria en California había sido restringido de bibliotecas en St. Louis
Ronald Seay, de 56 años, presuntamente asesinó a un bibliotecario de California en Sacramento, y se lo conoció en St. Louis por sus amenazas contra los bibliotecarios, dijeron los funcionarios del área.
Seay está acusado de disparar y matar a Amber Clark, de 41 años, el 11 de diciembre cuando salía del trabajo en la biblioteca pública de North Natomas.
También se sabe que Seay lanzó amenazas contra bibliotecarias en Brentwood, en el área de St. Louis.
El jefe de la policía de Brentwood, Joe Spiess, dijo que Seay había entrado en la biblioteca el 6 de septiembre “maldiciendo y [siendo] beligerante”.
Spiess se negó a abandonar la biblioteca y continuó amenazando a los oficiales. Fue arrestado y acusado de entrada ilegal y se realizó una evaluación mental en la cárcel en ese momento, pero finalmente no fue cometido.
El 23 de agosto, también expulsaron a Seay de la biblioteca de Ferguson.
Según los registros judiciales, Seay había vivido en el área de St. Louis durante muchos años.
KMOV informa que tenía una dirección en su boleto de septiembre en el Condado de St. Louis, pero la policía de Brentwood cree que estaba viviendo en su automóvil.