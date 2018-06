California Primary: Democrats avoid shutout and Republicans stay in the race

The California primary was held on Tuesday night, and despite many races still hanging on the balance, it’s safe to say that the “blue wave” Democrats were expecting did not occur.

California is the most important battleground for Democrats in their drive to claim a majority in Congress and flip the 23 seats they need to take control of the House of Representatives. However, they had been worried about California’s “top two” election system, in which the two candidates at the top appear on the November ballot, regardless of party affiliation.

Some Democrats feared that given the high number of Democratic candidates, their supporters would split their votes and leave Democrats without advancing to the November ballot in key districts. For the most part, that wasn’t the case, though Democrats had expected a higher turnout that would leave Republican candidates out of the race early. That also didn’t happen, as voter turnout was most resembling of 2014 and not of a presidential election like 2016. Voter turnout is traditionally higher in presidential elections.

In the race for governor, it was the Democratic lieutenant governor and former mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom, who gained the most votes. Republicans had feared that a punishment vote against Trump would leave Californians with two Democratic choices in November, but John Cox, a Republican business executive managed to capture the second spot. That left Antonio R. Villaraigosa, a Democrat and former Los Angeles mayor, out of the mix.

The California governor race got a heated start as both contenders were quick to take a stand against or in favor of the Trump administration.

Mr. Newsom said, “It looks like voters are going to have a real choice this November – between a governor who is going to stand up to Donald Trump and a foot soldier in Trump’s war on California.”

Meanwhile, speaking to supporters in San Diego, Mr. Cox said, “We put a businessman in the White House, let’s put a businessman in the governor’s mansion!”

Senator Dianne Feinstein captured almost half of the vote, as she easily won a spot on the November ballot in her re-election bid in what every indication appears to be an easy race. Feinstein is one of the most popular Democratic senators in office.

All in all, it seemed like a tactical victory for Republicans, who managed to stay in the race in one of the bluest states in the country; but Democrats also hit their objectives, as they had set out to ensure they had a candidate reach the general election in three of the House districts held by Republicans. They also managed to accomplish that.

Democrats are targeting seven seats in California, that if they win in November, the gains would amount to nearly a third of the 23 seats they need over all to flip the House.