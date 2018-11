California wildfire grows; death toll at 42

California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in history grew by 8,000 acres as convoys of fire engines rushed through the town of Paradise on Tuesday to combat still-active sections of the fire.

Workers cleared down power lines and other obstacles from the streets, while forensics teams mobilized to resume their search for human remains in the Butte County town of 27,000 residents, which was almost completely consumed by fire last Thursday, hours after the blaze erupted.

The Camp Fire’s death toll grew to 42, the most on record from a California wildfire. Reuters reports that more than 7,600 homes and other structures have burned down, marking another all-time high. 228 people remain missing.

According to Cal Fire spokeswoman Erica Bain, 30 percent of the fire has been contained, but full containment is not expected until the end of November, and progress will depend largely on the wind and the weather.

“Thirty percent is kind of where we’re getting close to rounding the corner. When we’re the 30s and 40s, they’re getting a good handle on it. By the end of this week I’d like to see that number up to 40, maybe 45,” Bain said.

Meanwhile, in southern California, two people died due to the “Woolsey Fire,” which has destroyed 435 structures and displaced about 200,000 people near Southern California’s Malibu coast, west of Los Angeles.

The Woolsey Fire was 35 percent contained, Cal Fire said, and authorities reopened a number of community that had been under evacuation orders.