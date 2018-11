California wildfires’ victims rise to 31; 200 people missing

The number of victims due to wildfires sweeping California has risen to 31, while more than 200 people are still missing, according to state officials.

Six more people were confirmed killed in the Camp Fire in the north of the state, reaching a death toll there of 29.

The fire is now the deadliest in California history, reaching a grim record previously established by the 1933 Griffith Park disaster in Los Angeles.

In the south, the Woolsey Fire has claimed two lives as it damaged beach resorts including Malibu.

The BBC reports that an estimated 250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, California Governor Jerry Brown has urged President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster, a move that would harness more federal emergency funds. The appeal came a day after Trump argued that the fires were to blame on poor forest management and threatened to cut funding for California.

Harold Schaitberger, president of the International Association of Fire Firghters, called the president’s comments “reckless and insulting”.

Paradise, California has been the hardest-hit by Camp Fire, the most destructive in the state’s history. It has burned more than 111,000 acres and is nearly 25% contained, according to fire officials.

At a news conference on Sunday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the bodies of five people had been found in their burned-out homes and a sixth was found inside a vehicle.

He added that at least 228 people were still unaccounted for. The mayor of Paradise, Jody Jones, told the BBC that nearly 90% of the residential area is gone. “I had an opportunity to go up there and take a look for myself. Just about everyone I know lost their home,” Jones said.

According to experts, the current fires are due to a combination of climate change and weather conditions.