Canada approves extradition of Huawei executive

The Canadian government approved on Friday extradition proceedings against the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., who faces charges in the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Vancouver last December and is currently under house arrest. Reuters reports that she will appear in a Vancouver court at 10 a.m. Pacific time on March 6, when a date will be set for her extradition hearing.

The government said in a statement: “Today, department of Justice Canada officials issued an authority to proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Ms. Meng Wanzhou.”

Meng is accused by the U.S Justice Department of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.

China denounced the decision and repeated its demand for Meng to be released. The extradition was expected by legal experts, given the close judicial relationship between Canada and the United States.

Meng’s lawyers said they were disappointed and described the U.S. charges as politically motivated: “Out client maintains that she is innocent of any wrongdoing and that the U.S. prosecution and extradition constitutes an abuse of the processes of law,” they said through a statement.