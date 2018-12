Canada frees Huawei’s CFO on bail; Trump might intervene

Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s CFO was granted bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday, 10 days after her arrest in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities sparked a diplomatic dispute.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and who also serves as deputy chairwoman of the company, faces U.S. claims that she misled multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

In Vancouver, Justice William Ehrcke granted a bail to Meng established in $10 million Canadian dollars. Reuters reports that the courtroom erupted in applause when the decision was announced and Meng cried and hugged her lawyers.

Among the conditions of her bail, the executive must wear an ankle monitor and stay at home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would intervene in the U.S. Justice Department’s case against Men if it served national security interests or helped close a trade deal with China.

Meanwhile, in Breijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Meng’s arrest “was a mistake from the start.”

“We have already made clear our position to the United States and Canada, who should immediately correct their mistake and release Meng Wanzhou,” he told a daily news briefing.