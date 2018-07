Canada sidelined in Nafta negotiations between U.S. and Mexico

According to sources close to renegotiations of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, Canada has been sidelined by the United States as they try to come to a bilateral agreement with Mexico.

Bloomberg reports that three people with knowledge of the negotiations said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer is not interested in engaging with the Canadian Foreign Minister, Chrystia Freeland, at the moment, and has taken on a more positive tone towards Mexico.

Freeland traveled to Mexico last week, in a trip motivated in part by the U.S. decision to isolate Canada from the talks. U.S. president Donald Trump is known for favoring bilateral agreements and had long said that he wished to renegotiate NAFTA to get a better deal for the U.S. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also fell out of grace during the last G7 Summit in Ottawa.

Adam Taylor, principal and co-founder at trade advisory firm Export Action Global, told Bloomberg by phone that, “the Trump administration has clear frustrations with the Canadian government’s approach to the Nafta modernization, and we’re now seeing it play out in front of our faces. We’ve seen virtually overnight Mexico and the U.S. are moving forward and Canada looks left behind and then forced into a position where it has to make a significant set of concessions just to be readmitted to the talks, it seems.”

Both Canada and Mexico have imposed retaliatory tariffs after the Trump administration raised taxes on imported aluminum and steel. A poll research by Pew also found that Canadians would be willing to boycott American companies, should a trade war ensue between the two countries.

Alex Lawrence, a spokesman for Freeland, said Canada is committed to modernizing Nafta and keeping Canadian interests in the trilateral agenda. “We will continue to work toward a good deal for Canada,” he told Bloomberg by e-mail.

Officials from the three North American countries had expressed fears that a deal could not be reached in time before the November midterms in the U.S., and thus it would delay the signing of the agreement. However, Lightizer seemed optimistic that that would not be the case.

“My hope is that we will before very long have a conclusion with respect to Mexico and that as a result of that Canada will come in and begin to compromise. I don’t believe that they’ve compromised the same way the United States has or Mexico has,” Lightizer told U.S. senators.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will attend meeting in Washington with Lightizer on Thursday and Friday. Freeland traveled to Mexico on July 25 but hasn’t met with Lightizer since mid June. Canada will be looking this week to strengthen its ties to Asia, as Freeland will be traveled for the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings, to be held in Singapore.

Lawrence said the trip has been “long planned and is an important part of Canada’s focus on deepening ties with our Asian trade and security partners.”