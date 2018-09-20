Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau urges flexibility from the U.S. in NAFTA talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he wants to see flexibility from the United States in the NAFTA talks currently in progress in Washington. Trudeau added that negotiations must be finished by the end of the month.

“We’re interested in what could be a good deal for Canada but we’re going to need to see a certain amount of movement in order to get there and that’s certainly what we’re hoping for,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, told reporters that the talks had been constructive and said she would meet with Lighthizer again on Wednesday.

“We are a country that is good at finding compromises and that’s a talent our negotiators certainly demonstrate. At the same time, our core objective… is to defend the national interest,” she said.

The United States has already reached a bilateral agreement with Mexico and approached the negotiating table with Canada based on the deal made with the Latin American country. Mexican officials have said they wish for Canada to stay in the trilateral agreement but would move forward with a trade deal with just the United States.

According to the Canadian prime minister’s office, Trump and Trudeau spoke by telephone late on Tuesday to discuss the trade talks.