Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau urges flexibility from the U.S. in NAFTA talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he wants to see flexibility from the United States in the NAFTA talks currently in progress in Washington. Trudeau added that negotiations must be finished by the end of the month.
“We’re interested in what could be a good deal for Canada but we’re going to need to see a certain amount of movement in order to get there and that’s certainly what we’re hoping for,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, told reporters that the talks had been constructive and said she would meet with Lighthizer again on Wednesday.
“We are a country that is good at finding compromises and that’s a talent our negotiators certainly demonstrate. At the same time, our core objective… is to defend the national interest,” she said.
The United States has already reached a bilateral agreement with Mexico and approached the negotiating table with Canada based on the deal made with the Latin American country. Mexican officials have said they wish for Canada to stay in the trilateral agreement but would move forward with a trade deal with just the United States.
According to the Canadian prime minister’s office, Trump and Trudeau spoke by telephone late on Tuesday to discuss the trade talks.
Primer ministro canadiense Trudeau insta a flexibilidad de Estados Unidos en conversaciones del TLCAN
El primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, dijo el miércoles que quiere ver flexibilidad por parte de los Estados Unidos en las conversaciones del TLCAN actualmente en curso en Washington. Trudeau agregó que las negociaciones deben estar terminadas para fin de mes.
“Estamos interesados en lo que podría ser un buen trato para Canadá, pero vamos a tener que ver una cierta cantidad de movimiento para llegar allí y eso es ciertamente lo que estamos esperando”, dijo Trudeau a periodistas en Ottawa.
La ministra canadiense de Relaciones Exteriores, Chrystia Freeland, luego de reunirse con el representante de Comercio de Estados Unidos, Robert Lighthizer, dijo a los periodistas que las conversaciones habían sido constructivas y que se reuniría nuevamente con Lighthizer el miércoles.
“Somos un país que es bueno para encontrar compromisos y es un talento que nuestros negociadores ciertamente demuestran. Al mismo tiempo, nuestro objetivo principal … es defender el interés nacional”, dijo.
Estados Unidos ya llegó a un acuerdo bilateral con México y se acercó a la mesa de negociaciones con Canadá en base al acuerdo alcanzado con el país latinoamericano. Funcionarios mexicanos han dicho que desean que Canadá permanezca en el acuerdo trilateral, pero que seguirán adelante con un acuerdo comercial con solo Estados Unidos.
De acuerdo con la oficina del primer ministro canadiense, Trump y Trudeau hablaron por teléfono el martes por la noche para discutir las conversaciones comerciales.