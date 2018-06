Canadian senate approves bill legalizing marijuana

The Senate in Canada approved on Tuesday a bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level, becoming the second country in the world to do so.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana – and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate.”

However, Canadians will have to wait 12 weeks to be able to buy weed legally, as the government has said that provincial and territorial governments need time to prepare for retail sales. Marijuana will be fully legal on Oct. 13.

The bill passed in the Senate by a vote of 52-29. Independent Senator Tony Dean, a sponsor of the bill in the upper house, said in a statement: “We have seen in the Senate tonight a historic vote that ends 90 years of prohibition of cannabis in this country, 90 years of needless criminalization, 90 years of just-say-no approach to drugs that hasn’t worked.”

Canada becomes the second country in the world to legalize the recreational use of marijuana nationwide. South American country Uruguay made it legal in 2013.