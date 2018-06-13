Candidates attack each other over corruption allegations at third Mexican presidential debate

The third and last presidential debate in Mexico saw the three top candidates attack each other with corruption accusations that overshadowed the topics discussed.
The debate was held in the city of Mérida, where Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Ricardo Anaya, José Antonio Meade, and Jaime Rodríguez Calderón talked about climate change, federal budget and renewable energies, while taking advantage of every opportunity to throw political punches at each other.
Second-place Ricardo Anaya used every opportunity to attack frontrunner López Obrador, even trying to get him to promise that he would drop out of the race if accusations that he awarded multiple construction contracts unlawfully while he was Mexico City mayor were confirmed. López Obrador denied the accusations and the moderators tried to get the candidates back on topic.
Anaya also accused PRI candidate Meade of embezzlement while he was head of the Secretariat of Finance and promised that he would go after Meade and his boss, current president Enrique Peña Nieto, if he was elected to office. Anaya also claimed that López Obrador had made a deal with Peña Nieto and Meade, to which López Obrador responded that he was an advocate for “justice, not vengeance” and joked that he also wouldn’t go after Anaya himself.
Possible charges against Anaya are being studied by the Attorney General of Mexico for money laundering. Fifteen minutes before last night’s debate, a three-hour video was uploaded with audios and videos between Juan Barreiro, an associate of Anaya, and an Argentinian businesswoman, who claim in the footage they will be largely benefited should Anaya win the election.
However, 18 days before Mexicans cast their ballots on July 1, little is expected to change, as López Obrador holds a 20-point lead over Anaya and third-place Meade is closing down the gap. Candidates will also have to wrap up their campaigns, meaning that there is little they can do to try to change the electorate’s minds.
Candidatos se atacan mutuamente con acusaciones de corrupción en tercer debate presidencial mexicano
El tercer y último debate presidencial en México vio a los tres principales candidatos atacarse entre sí con acusaciones de corrupción que eclipsaron los temas discutidos.
El debate se realizó en la ciudad de Mérida, donde Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Ricardo Anaya, José Antonio Meade y Jaime Rodríguez Calderón hablaron sobre cambio climático, presupuesto federal y energías renovables, aprovechando cada oportunidad para lanzar golpes políticos el uno al otro.
El segundo lugar Ricardo Anaya usó todas las oportunidades para atacar al favorito López Obrador, incluso tratando de hacerlo prometer que abandonaría la carrera si se confirmaran las acusaciones de que otorgó múltiples contratos de construcción ilegalmente mientras era alcalde de la Ciudad de México. López Obrador negó las acusaciones y los moderadores intentaron hacer que los candidatos volvieran al tema.
Anaya también acusó al candidato del PRI, Meade, de malversación mientras era jefe de la Secretaría de Hacienda y prometió que iría tras Meade y su jefe, el actual presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, si era elegido presidente. Anaya también afirmó que López Obrador había hecho un trato con Peña Nieto y Meade, a lo que López Obrador respondió que él “prefería la justicia, no la venganza” y bromeó diciendo que no solo perdonaría al actual presidente, sino también al mismo Anaya.
Posibles cargos contra Anaya están siendo estudiados por la Procuraduría General de la República por lavado de dinero. Quince minutos antes del debate de la noche anterior, se subió un video de tres horas con audios y videos entre Juan Barreiro, un asociado de Anaya, y una empresaria argentina, quienes aseguran que se beneficiarán en gran medida si Anaya gana las elecciones.
Sin embargo, 18 días antes de que los mexicanos emitan su voto el 1 de julio, se espera que poco cambie, ya que López Obrador tiene una ventaja de 20 puntos sobre Anaya y el tercer lugar, Meade, está cerrando la brecha. Los candidatos también tendrán que finalizar sus campañas, lo que significa que es poco lo que pueden hacer para tratar de cambiar la mentalidad del electorado.