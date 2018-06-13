Candidates attack each other over corruption allegations at third Mexican presidential debate

The third and last presidential debate in Mexico saw the three top candidates attack each other with corruption accusations that overshadowed the topics discussed.

The debate was held in the city of Mérida, where Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Ricardo Anaya, José Antonio Meade, and Jaime Rodríguez Calderón talked about climate change, federal budget and renewable energies, while taking advantage of every opportunity to throw political punches at each other.

Second-place Ricardo Anaya used every opportunity to attack frontrunner López Obrador, even trying to get him to promise that he would drop out of the race if accusations that he awarded multiple construction contracts unlawfully while he was Mexico City mayor were confirmed. López Obrador denied the accusations and the moderators tried to get the candidates back on topic.

Anaya also accused PRI candidate Meade of embezzlement while he was head of the Secretariat of Finance and promised that he would go after Meade and his boss, current president Enrique Peña Nieto, if he was elected to office. Anaya also claimed that López Obrador had made a deal with Peña Nieto and Meade, to which López Obrador responded that he was an advocate for “justice, not vengeance” and joked that he also wouldn’t go after Anaya himself.

Possible charges against Anaya are being studied by the Attorney General of Mexico for money laundering. Fifteen minutes before last night’s debate, a three-hour video was uploaded with audios and videos between Juan Barreiro, an associate of Anaya, and an Argentinian businesswoman, who claim in the footage they will be largely benefited should Anaya win the election.

However, 18 days before Mexicans cast their ballots on July 1, little is expected to change, as López Obrador holds a 20-point lead over Anaya and third-place Meade is closing down the gap. Candidates will also have to wrap up their campaigns, meaning that there is little they can do to try to change the electorate’s minds.