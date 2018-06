Candy emporium will replace Hard Rock Café at Union Station

The Hard Rock Café at Union Station will close in August and according to the company that owns St. Louis Union Station, a candy emporium will occupy its place.

Lodging Hospitality Management’s CEO, Bob O’Loughlin, said the developer plans a candy and ice cream emporium when the Hard Rock Café closes on August 16, after twenty years of service.

The company will work to reconfigure the complex where the 10,000-square-foot building stands, with a vision to transform Union Station into a family-friendly destination, in an overhaul that includes a 1.3 million-square-foot aquarium, a 200-foot Ferris wheel and a fire and light show on the lake underneath the station’s canopy.

O’Loughlin said the company would spend as much as $8 million on the project.

“We wanted to play off the history of Union Station, which is so iconic and so many things have happened there.”

Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Café said they are “exploring other opportunities in St. Louis and hope to reenter the market when we can identify the right new location.”

O’Loughlin said the candy emporium will be similar to Dylan’s Candy Bar in Chicago.