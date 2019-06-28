Capitalist vs social-democratic policies at center of first part of 2nd Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders, the senator for Vermont, set the tone for the first part of the second Democratic debate. Moderators directed the first question of the night to him, asking him if a Sanders administration would mean that the middle class would pay more taxes. Sanders stressed the importance of a political revolution, and the importance of universal healthcare.

When he failed to answer the first time, moderators pressed him and he answered that yes, the middle class would pay more taxes, but they would pay less for healthcare. This sent the debate into a question of whether it would hurt Democrats in a general election to have their policies identified as socialist as opposed to capitalist.

This marked a fundamental debate within the Democratic Party, where the left is comfortable identifying themselves as socialist. This wing is best represented by Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and even Elizabeth Warren. On the other hand, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was quick to point out that, for her, the difference lies not in socialism-democracy vs capitalism, but in greed vs capitalism.

The Democratic primary looks set to not only try to answer the question of how and who can defeat Trump, but also of how the future of the Democratic primary will look like. If the party will move further to the left, as it tries to address the greatest challenges of the world and the country, and as the Republican Party moves further to the right, ignoring those challenges altogether and looking only to stay in power.