Capitalist vs social-democratic policies at center of first part of 2nd Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders, the senator for Vermont, set the tone for the first part of the second Democratic debate. Moderators directed the first question of the night to him, asking him if a Sanders administration would mean that the middle class would pay more taxes. Sanders stressed the importance of a political revolution, and the importance of universal healthcare.
When he failed to answer the first time, moderators pressed him and he answered that yes, the middle class would pay more taxes, but they would pay less for healthcare. This sent the debate into a question of whether it would hurt Democrats in a general election to have their policies identified as socialist as opposed to capitalist.
This marked a fundamental debate within the Democratic Party, where the left is comfortable identifying themselves as socialist. This wing is best represented by Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and even Elizabeth Warren. On the other hand, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was quick to point out that, for her, the difference lies not in socialism-democracy vs capitalism, but in greed vs capitalism.
The Democratic primary looks set to not only try to answer the question of how and who can defeat Trump, but also of how the future of the Democratic primary will look like. If the party will move further to the left, as it tries to address the greatest challenges of the world and the country, and as the Republican Party moves further to the right, ignoring those challenges altogether and looking only to stay in power.
Políticas capitalistas vs social-democráticas al centro de primera parte de segundo debate demócrata
Bernie Sanders, el senador por Vermont, estableció el tono para la primera parte del segundo debate demócrata. Los moderadores le dirigieron la primera pregunta de la noche, preguntándole si un gobierno de Sanders significaría que la clase media pagaría más impuestos. Sanders destacó la importancia de una revolución política y la importancia de la atención médica universal.
Cuando no respondió la primera vez, los moderadores lo presionaron y él respondió que sí, que la clase media pagaría más impuestos, pero que pagarían menos por la atención médica. Esto hizo que el debate se convirtiera en una pregunta sobre si perjudicaría a los demócratas en una elección general que sus políticas fueran identificadas como socialistas en lugar de capitalistas.
Esto marcó un debate fundamental dentro del Partido Demócrata, donde la izquierda se siente cómoda identificándose como socialista. Esta ala está mejor representada por Sanders, la representante Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez e incluso Elizabeth Warren. Por otro lado, la senadora Kirsten Gillibrand se apresuró a señalar que, para ella, la diferencia no radica en las políticas social-democráticas contra capitalistas, sino en codicia vs capitalismo.
Las primarias demócratas parecen no solo tratar de responder la pregunta de cómo y quién puede derrotar a Trump, sino también cómo se verá el futuro de la primaria demócrata. Si el partido se moverá más hacia la izquierda, tratará de enfrentar los mayores desafíos del mundo y del país, y cuando el Partido Republicano se mueva más hacia la derecha, ignorará esos desafíos por completo y solo buscará mantenerse en el poder.