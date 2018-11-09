Captain of duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake is indicted by federal prosecutors

Kenneth Scott McKee, the captain of the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in July and killed 17 was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence, or inattention to duty by a ship’s officer.

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in a news conference that the charge is known as seaman’s manslaughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the indictment accuses 51-year-old McKee of a series of failures that “contributed to and cause the destruction of” the lives of those on board on July 19, such as failing to properly assess incoming weather before entering the lake; entering the lake when there was lightning in the area and as severe weather approached; failing to properly assess the nature of the severe weather when it arrived; operating Stretch Duck 7 in violation of the conditions and limitations specified in the vessel’s Coast Guard issued Certificate of Inspection; failing to instruct passengers to don personal flotation devices and immediately speeding up and heading to shore when severe weather arrived; causing or allowing the vessel’s side curtains to be lowered when severe weather arrived; failing to raise the side curtains and telling passengers to don personal flotation devices when severe weather arrived; and failing to prepare to abandon ship both times the bilge alarm sounded.

Garrison said in a press release announcing the indictment that “our entire community was shocked and saddened by the loss of 17 lives in this tragic event last summer.”

Garrison also expressed commitment to solving the case successfully. “This indictment represents the beginning, not the end of our efforts in this matter. We0re strongly committed to bringing this investigation to a conclusion as quickly as we can without sacrificing or compromising the integrity of this investigation. We owe that to the victims and the surviving family members of this tragedy.”