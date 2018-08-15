Car crashes into pedestrians in London; authorities investigate incident as “terrorism”

A car crashed into security barriers outside of the Houses of Parliament in London during rush hour Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police said they are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. The driver, a man in his late 20’s, was arrested at the scene. He was alone in the car and no weapons were recovered from the vehicle or the suspect.

CNN reports that two people were taken to the hospital and one person was treated at the scene of the crash.

Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police, said the incident “appears to be a deliberate attack” and that officers from the Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation.

President Donald Trump was quick to use the incident in London to further his agenda, tweeting short after: “Another terrorist attack in London… These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!”

London police are working to establish the identity of the suspect and his motivation. Basu said the suspect was not being cooperative.