Car crashes into pedestrians in London; authorities investigate incident as “terrorism”

A car crashed into security barriers outside of the Houses of Parliament in London during rush hour Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police said they are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. The driver, a man in his late 20’s, was arrested at the scene. He was alone in the car and no weapons were recovered from the vehicle or the suspect.
CNN reports that two people were taken to the hospital and one person was treated at the scene of the crash.
Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police, said the incident “appears to be a deliberate attack” and that officers from the Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation.
President Donald Trump was quick to use the incident in London to further his agenda, tweeting short after: “Another terrorist attack in London… These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!”
London police are working to establish the identity of the suspect and his motivation. Basu said the suspect was not being cooperative.
Auto se estrella contra peatones en Londres; autoridades investigan incidente como “terrorismo”
Un automóvil se estrelló contra las barreras de seguridad fuera de las Casas del Parlamento en Londres durante la hora pico del martes por la mañana. La policía metropolitana dijo que están investigando el incidente como un ataque terrorista. El conductor, un hombre de unos 20 años, fue arrestado en el lugar. Estaba solo en el auto y no se encontraron armas en el vehículo o en el sospechoso.
CNN informa que dos personas fueron llevadas al hospital y una persona fue tratada en el lugar del accidente.
Neil Basu, comisionado auxiliar de operaciones especializadas en la Policía Metropolitana, dijo que el incidente “parece ser un ataque deliberado” y que los oficiales del Comando Contra el Terrorismo lideran la investigación.
El presidente Donald Trump se apresuró a utilizar el incidente en Londres para avanzar en su agenda, tuiteando: “Otro ataque terrorista en Londres … ¡Estos animales están locos y deben enfrentarse con dureza y fuerza!”.
La policía de Londres está trabajando para establecer la identidad del sospechoso y su motivación. Basu dijo que el sospechoso no estaba cooperando.