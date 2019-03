Car thefts are on the rise in the St. Louis area, according to police

Police across the St. Louis area say they are dealing with a dramatic increase in car thefts.

According to KMOV, authorities argued that many of the car thefts in the last few years have been under similar circumstances. In 2018, more than 1,000 cars were reported stolen, compared to 880 in 2017.

The local news source spoke to a carjacking victim, Lamar Williams, who had the following to say on the matter: “They seem somewhat experienced, I believe they were waiting at the end of the street just waiting for exhaust.”

Williams said a minivan that was used to steal his car was also reported stolen.

Experts urge car owners and drivers to invest in GPS tracking devices that could help authorities locate an automobile if it is stolen. Police also wish to remind drivers never to leave a car unlocked with the keys inside.