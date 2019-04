Cardinals home opener is pushed back to Friday due to rain forecast on Thursday

The Cardinals home opener against San Diego will be moved to Friday due to rain in the forecast for Thursday.

The game will remain at 3:15 p.m. and all other activities will remain as originally advertised, including a parade of all of the team’s living Hall of Famers, which will be a first in the club history.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that all tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for Friday’s game.

Weather forecasters predicted a light rain nearly all day Thursday. But Friday’s weather is expected to be much more welcoming, partly sunny and warmer than usual for this time of year, with a high of about 67 degrees.

The local newspaper informs that fans who purchased tickets to the pre-game party scheduled for Thursday at Ballpark Village should use those same tickets for the same event now scheduled for Friday morning.