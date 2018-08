Cardinals name Mike Shildt their manager, dropping interim status

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals announced they are making Mike Shildt their official manager, dropping his interim status and giving him a three-year contract that includes the remainder of this season and the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Jon Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, said: “Enormous amount of pride having someone coming up through your organization and rise to this level is special. Why now? It made sense to do it now. Everything is going well, and more importantly momentum is building behind our players. Having Mike Shildt as manager is a tremendous story. I hope the next chapter is even better.”

50-year-old Shildt has taken the baseball team back into the postseason race since taking over as manager after Mike Matheny was fired. His strong performance numbers so far support the management’s decision.

“He deserves a lot of credit because he’s putting players in positions to succeed. It’s worked. I’m not being critical of the prior regime because they’ve been here a number of years. We said at the time a fresh voice can inject new life into a club and that’s what has happened in my view,” said Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.