Cardinals’ players and top management reflect on decision to fire Matheny

The St. Louis Cardinals fired Mike Matheny on Saturday, a decision made before the game in which the team lost 8-2 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Both top management and players are seeing the abrupt dismissal as a wake-up call for the team. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the subsequent loss was only a reminder of the current state of affairs.
“I don’t feel like our trend line was taking us in that (positive) direction anymore. Even if it’s just slowly decaying, you’re going to wake up at some point and find yourself in a bad spot. You (the media) could say, ‘You’re already there, chief.’ The point is, we felt we couldn’t wait any longer.”
He added that “change felt inevitable.”
Bench coach Mike Shildt was named the new manager, becoming the 50th in Cardinals history. Shildt will remain in the position until the end of the season and started his stint with the right foot after beating the Reds 6-4 on Sunday.
He will be joined by hitting coaches Mark Budaska and George Greer, who have been in the Cardinals’ minor-league system. They will fill in for John Mabry and Bill Mueller, who were also fired on Saturday.
Catcher Yadier Molina said the news was a wake-up call to players. “When you see that happen it’s because us, as players, we’re not doing our job. I hate to say it. But that’s what it is. We’re not doing our job. The blame is on us,” Molina said.
Bill DeWitt, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, spoke about Matheny’s legacy and the important of continuity in an institution like the Cardinals, part of the reason why Saturday’s announcement was especially shocking.
“I do value continuity and I think it’s been a big factor in our success. Continuity is desirable but when it’s not working and you feel like changes need to be made… you need to act. Continuity, in and of itself, isn’t the goal. The goal is to have a successful team and try to get in the playoffs every year. What I really value is consistent winning,” said DeWitt.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Shildt met with players individually on Sunday to discuss their concerns and expectations.
“I’ve got a vision for what it looks like,” Shildt said of the tone he wants to set at the team. “The biggest thing is about being more consistent and appreciating what we do well. There has been a lot rightfully said and talked about in every circle around this team about what isn’t right and what needs to be improved. And, we get that. But there are a lot of things that are positive. I think we need to get back to that mindset.”
Mozeliak offered sympathy for Matheny and a powerful reason for the top management’s decision.
“Is it (the decision) truly fair? I don’t know. We do feel like we have a good core in place and we want to see if we can change direction from where we are. We could have waited until the end of the year. Why now? Well, we still feel there’s a chance.”
Jugadores y directivos de Cardenales reflexionan sobre decisión de despedir a Matheny
Los Cardenales de St. Louis despidieron a Mike Matheny el sábado, una decisión tomada antes del juego en el que el equipo perdió 8-2 contra los Rojos de Cincinnati.
Tanto los directivos como los jugadores consideran el despido repentino como una llamada de atención para el equipo. El presidente de Operaciones de Béisbol, John Mozeliak, dijo que la derrota del juego del sábado fue solo un recordatorio del estado actual de las cosas.
“No siento que nuestra línea de tendencia nos haya llevado más allá en esa dirección (positiva). Incluso si se está pudriendo lentamente, te vas a despertar en algún momento y te encontrarás en un lugar malo. Ustedes (los medios) podría decir: ‘Ya están allí, jefe’. El punto es que sentimos que no podíamos esperar más”.
Agregó que “el cambio se sintió inevitable”.
El entrenador en jefe Mike Shildt fue nombrado nuevo mánager, convirtiéndose en el 50º en la historia de los Cardenales. Shildt permanecerá en la posición hasta el final de la temporada y comenzó su temporada con el pie derecho después de vencer a los Rojos 6-4 el domingo.
Se unirá a los entrenadores Mark Budaska y George Greer, quienes han estado en el sistema de ligas menores de los Cardenales. Ellos reemplazarán a John Mabry y Bill Mueller, quienes también fueron despedidos el sábado.
El receptor Yadier Molina dijo que la noticia era una llamada de atención para los jugadores. “Cuando ves que sucede es porque nosotros, como jugadores, no estamos haciendo nuestro trabajo. Odio decirlo. Pero eso es lo que es. No estamos haciendo nuestro trabajo. La culpa recae en nosotros”, dijo Molina.
Bill DeWitt, presidente de los Cardenales, habló sobre el legado de Matheny y la importancia de la continuidad en una institución como el equipo de St. Louis, parte de la razón por la cual el anuncio del sábado fue especialmente impactante.
“Valoro la continuidad y creo que ha sido un factor importante en nuestro éxito. La continuidad es deseable, pero cuando no está funcionando y sientes que deben hacerse cambios … debes actuar. La continuidad, en sí misma, no es el objetivo. El objetivo es tener un equipo exitoso e intentar llegar a los playoffs todos los años. Lo que realmente valoro es ganar sistemáticamente”, dijo DeWitt.
De acuerdo con el St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Shildt se reunió con los jugadores individualmente el domingo para discutir sus preocupaciones y expectativas.
“Tengo una visión de cómo hacerlo”, dijo Shildt sobre el tono que quiere establecer en el equipo. “Lo más importante es ser consistente y apreciar lo que hacemos bien. Se ha dicho y se ha hablado mucho en todos los círculos de este equipo sobre lo que no está bien y lo que debe mejorarse. Y, lo entendemos. Pero hay muchas cosas que son positivas. Creo que tenemos que volver a esa mentalidad”.
Mozeliak ofreció simpatía por Matheny y una poderosa razón para la decisión por parte de la dirección del equipo.
“¿Es (la decisión) verdaderamente justa? No lo sé. Sentimos que tenemos un buen núcleo en lugar y queremos ver si podemos cambiar de dirección desde donde nos encontramos. Podríamos haber esperado hasta el final del año. ¿Por qué ahora? Bueno, todavía sentimos que hay una posibilidad”.