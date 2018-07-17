Cardinals’ players and top management reflect on decision to fire Matheny

The St. Louis Cardinals fired Mike Matheny on Saturday, a decision made before the game in which the team lost 8-2 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Both top management and players are seeing the abrupt dismissal as a wake-up call for the team. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the subsequent loss was only a reminder of the current state of affairs.

“I don’t feel like our trend line was taking us in that (positive) direction anymore. Even if it’s just slowly decaying, you’re going to wake up at some point and find yourself in a bad spot. You (the media) could say, ‘You’re already there, chief.’ The point is, we felt we couldn’t wait any longer.”

He added that “change felt inevitable.”

Bench coach Mike Shildt was named the new manager, becoming the 50th in Cardinals history. Shildt will remain in the position until the end of the season and started his stint with the right foot after beating the Reds 6-4 on Sunday.

He will be joined by hitting coaches Mark Budaska and George Greer, who have been in the Cardinals’ minor-league system. They will fill in for John Mabry and Bill Mueller, who were also fired on Saturday.

Catcher Yadier Molina said the news was a wake-up call to players. “When you see that happen it’s because us, as players, we’re not doing our job. I hate to say it. But that’s what it is. We’re not doing our job. The blame is on us,” Molina said.

Bill DeWitt, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, spoke about Matheny’s legacy and the important of continuity in an institution like the Cardinals, part of the reason why Saturday’s announcement was especially shocking.

“I do value continuity and I think it’s been a big factor in our success. Continuity is desirable but when it’s not working and you feel like changes need to be made… you need to act. Continuity, in and of itself, isn’t the goal. The goal is to have a successful team and try to get in the playoffs every year. What I really value is consistent winning,” said DeWitt.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Shildt met with players individually on Sunday to discuss their concerns and expectations.

“I’ve got a vision for what it looks like,” Shildt said of the tone he wants to set at the team. “The biggest thing is about being more consistent and appreciating what we do well. There has been a lot rightfully said and talked about in every circle around this team about what isn’t right and what needs to be improved. And, we get that. But there are a lot of things that are positive. I think we need to get back to that mindset.”

Mozeliak offered sympathy for Matheny and a powerful reason for the top management’s decision.

“Is it (the decision) truly fair? I don’t know. We do feel like we have a good core in place and we want to see if we can change direction from where we are. We could have waited until the end of the year. Why now? Well, we still feel there’s a chance.”