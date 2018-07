Cardinals suspend Papa John’s relationship after founder uses racial slur

The founder and public face of Papa John’s pizza, John Schnatter, resigned as the company’s chairman hours after a news publication reported that in May, Schnatter had used a racial slur while on a phone call..

The St. Louis Cardinals, on their part, announced they were cutting ties temporarily with the pizza brand following the scandal.

“We are suspending all Papa John’s promotional activations until further notice. We are working with MLB and Papa John’s during the All-Star break to evaluate our partnership and will decide how to proceed from there.”

Papa John’s said in a statement issued Wednesday that a new chairman would be appointed “in the coming weeks.”

Schnatter apologized earlier Wednesday after Forbes broke the story that he had used the racial slur while participating in a role-playing exercise designed to prevent public relations crisis.

Schnatter was on a call with marketing agency Laundry Service when he was asked how he planned to manage future crisis.

“Colonel Sanders called blacks n–s,” he said, complaining that KFC had never received backlash. Schnatter argued his use of the slur was not racist, but that people on the call were offended by them.

“News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true. Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society.”

Papa John’s stock plummeted after the news broke, but it rebounded once Schnatter’s resignation was made public.