Carr Fire in California: 6 fatalities, 6 missing, 874 structures destroyed

The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding has claimed the lives of six victims, burnt over 874 structures and grown to at least 95,000 acres. Authorities say the fire is only about 17 percent contained.

The fire that has been going on for several days now, has authorities making desperate efforts to contain it. One firefighter and a bulldozer driver are among the victims. They died while trying to extinguish the flames.

Sixteen people had been reported missing, but nine of those have been found safe, according to Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko.

At a Sunday news conference, Redding Police Sgt. Todd Cogle said authorities are “finding that there are a lot of communication issues”, making it hard to locate residents.

“We spoke with several people who left their cell phones at their residences and in this day and age, people don’t remember people’s phone numbers.”

However, better news might be on its way, as Bret Gouvea, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident commander on the blaze around Redding, showed optimistism about their efforts in containing the fire.

“We’re feeling a lot more optimistic today as we’re starting to gain some ground rather than being in a defensive mode on this fire all the time.”

The fire sparked near Redding, a city about 230 miles north of San Francisco. Shifting winds, dry fuel and steep terrain have helped the monstrous Carr Fire engulf almost 100,000 acres.