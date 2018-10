Cartoon Network will open hotel in Pennsylvania in summer 2019

A 165-room Cartoon Network Hotel will open in summer 2019 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It will tailored to families and will be hard-wired to maximize screen entertainment, as well as to be an animated upgrade to an adjacent property: Dutch Wonderland Amusement Park.

The hotel is product of the recent partnership between Turner’s Cartoon Network and Palace Entertainment, which owns and operates Dutch Wonderland and other amusement parks, water parks of family-entertainment centers in the United States and Australia. However, this will mark the first time the Cartoon Network will partner with any international brand on a lodging property.

According to Deadline, the characters and imagery of shows like “Adventure Time, “We Bare Bears”, “The Powerpuff Girls”, “Steven Universe”, “The Amazing World of Gumball”, and “Ben 10” will inform the design elements and echo in programming throughout the venue.

Guest rooms and suites will feature “interchangeable show theming that can be customized around children’s preferences to make each visit a new adventure.”

Christina Miller, president of the Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang brand bundle, said that “with just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before.”