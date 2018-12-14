Catholic Supply store killer tied to September home invasion

Thomas Bruce, the accused in the case of the Catholic Supply store, is now reportedly claimed to be a military vet asking for help in a frightening unsolved case from Jefferson County.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 got exclusive access to the accused Catholic store killer’s car, a 2017 Kia and are reporting that investigators think Bruce may have used the vehicle to commit another crime.

The news media outlets report that one neighbor remembers deputies looking for a suspect in his 50s.

“A man had come and attacked an elderly woman and he knocked the door and she cracked it open and he pushed the door open,” the neighbor said. “Apparently, he said he was there for something so she opened the door more and he pushed the door open and attacked her.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Gary Higginbotham confirmed Thomas Bruce was a suspect in that case.

“The connection is after the incident at the Catholic Supply store, our victim identified the suspect,” he said.

Investigators found Bruce’s Kia at a body shop and they tested it to look for forensic evidence.

“We’re gonna have lab results and things we process for and it’s going to take some time,” said Higginbotham.

Bruce remains in custody at a St. Louis County Jail on charges of sexual assault and murder in the Catholic Supply store case, which took place on November 19.