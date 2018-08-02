CBS board knew about Moonves’ sexual harassment allegations, according to sources

After last week’s New Yorker magazine article which detailed allegations of six women who said that TV network CBS chairman Leslie Moonves had sexually harassed them, board members of the network have faced criticism for not taking more aggressive action, as Moonves had not been fired, let alone suspended.

And now, a new revelation will put even more pressure on the board, as Los Angeles Times reports that two people familiar with the matter said that the board learned several months ago about a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into an alleged sexual assault by Moonves.

Although no charges were filed, the CBS Chief Executive disclosed the existence of a police investigation to a committee of the board, which then hired an outside law firm to investigate the matter.

The outside firm reviewed information and the police inquiry and concluded that “no further investigation was warranted,” according to one of the sources.

It’s been almost one year since the Harvey Weinstein story broke out, and since then, many powerful men have seen their position diminish as a result of the disclosure of accusations of sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by them. Moonves is expected to address the allegations during a conference call with analysts to report the broadcasting company’s second-quarter earnings.

“The Board noted that it takes these allegations seriously and is committed to acting in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders,” CBS said in a statement Wednesday night.

Since the story broke out, the board has hired two female attorneys to oversee the investigation. Mary Jo White, a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairwoman, and Nancy Kestenbaum will head the investigation, CBS announced Wednesday night.

The host of one of CBS’ most-prominent shows, Stephen Colbert, addressed the allegations against Moonves on Monday night on his popular late night show.

Colbert began his statement by addressing a common discussion when new accusations against a certain powerful or otherwise charismatic figure arise. He admitted he liked his boss and expressed debt to him for his show’s current standing. His early remarks echoed those of Sarah Silverman when she addressed allegations against her friend Louis C.K.

However, he then expressed in no uncertain terms that accountability should be for everyone, otherwise it was pointless.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do believe in accountability. And not just for politicians you disagree with. Everybody believes in accountability until it’s their guy. And make no mistake, Les Moonves is my guy. He hired me to sit in this chair. He stood behind this show while we were struggling to find our voice. He gave us the time and the resources to succeed, and he has stood by us when people were mad at me. And I like working for him. But accountability is meaningless unless it’s for everybody, whether it’s the leader of a network, or the leader of the free world.”

The police investigation against Moonves began in November after an 81-year-old woman told detectives Moonves sexually assaulted her three decades ago when they were working at Lorimar Productions.

The woman claimed Moonves had demanded oral copulation during a 1986 meeting in his office. Police didn’t file charges, saying the incident had occurred more than 30 years ago and were thus beyond the statute of limitations.

The New Yorker article, authored by Ronan Farrow – the man behind the story that first revealed allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein–, detailed allegations of several women who said Moonves’ “forcibly kissed” them, and who believed their careers had suffered after they had rejected his advances.

Following the publication of the article, Moonves released a statement: “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected –and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”