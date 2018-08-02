CBS board knew about Moonves’ sexual harassment allegations, according to sources

After last week’s New Yorker magazine article which detailed allegations of six women who said that TV network CBS chairman Leslie Moonves had sexually harassed them, board members of the network have faced criticism for not taking more aggressive action, as Moonves had not been fired, let alone suspended.
And now, a new revelation will put even more pressure on the board, as Los Angeles Times reports that two people familiar with the matter said that the board learned several months ago about a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into an alleged sexual assault by Moonves.
Although no charges were filed, the CBS Chief Executive disclosed the existence of a police investigation to a committee of the board, which then hired an outside law firm to investigate the matter.
The outside firm reviewed information and the police inquiry and concluded that “no further investigation was warranted,” according to one of the sources.
It’s been almost one year since the Harvey Weinstein story broke out, and since then, many powerful men have seen their position diminish as a result of the disclosure of accusations of sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by them. Moonves is expected to address the allegations during a conference call with analysts to report the broadcasting company’s second-quarter earnings.
“The Board noted that it takes these allegations seriously and is committed to acting in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders,” CBS said in a statement Wednesday night.
Since the story broke out, the board has hired two female attorneys to oversee the investigation. Mary Jo White, a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairwoman, and Nancy Kestenbaum will head the investigation, CBS announced Wednesday night.
The host of one of CBS’ most-prominent shows, Stephen Colbert, addressed the allegations against Moonves on Monday night on his popular late night show.
Colbert began his statement by addressing a common discussion when new accusations against a certain powerful or otherwise charismatic figure arise. He admitted he liked his boss and expressed debt to him for his show’s current standing. His early remarks echoed those of Sarah Silverman when she addressed allegations against her friend Louis C.K.
However, he then expressed in no uncertain terms that accountability should be for everyone, otherwise it was pointless.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do believe in accountability. And not just for politicians you disagree with. Everybody believes in accountability until it’s their guy. And make no mistake, Les Moonves is my guy. He hired me to sit in this chair. He stood behind this show while we were struggling to find our voice. He gave us the time and the resources to succeed, and he has stood by us when people were mad at me. And I like working for him. But accountability is meaningless unless it’s for everybody, whether it’s the leader of a network, or the leader of the free world.”
The police investigation against Moonves began in November after an 81-year-old woman told detectives Moonves sexually assaulted her three decades ago when they were working at Lorimar Productions.
The woman claimed Moonves had demanded oral copulation during a 1986 meeting in his office. Police didn’t file charges, saying the incident had occurred more than 30 years ago and were thus beyond the statute of limitations.
The New Yorker article, authored by Ronan Farrow – the man behind the story that first revealed allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein–, detailed allegations of several women who said Moonves’ “forcibly kissed” them, and who believed their careers had suffered after they had rejected his advances.
Following the publication of the article, Moonves released a statement: “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected –and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”
Junta de CBS sabía sobre acusaciones de acoso sexual contra Moonves, según fuentes
Después del artículo de la revista New Yorker que detalló las denuncias de seis mujeres que dijeron que el presidente de la cadena de televisión CBS, Leslie Moonves, las había acosado sexualmente, los miembros de la directiva han sido criticados por no tomar medidas más agresivas, ya que Moonves no ha sido despedido, ni siquiera suspendido.
Y ahora, una nueva revelación ejercerá aún más presión en la junta, ya que Los Angeles Times informa que dos personas familiarizadas con el asunto dijeron que la junta se enteró hace varios meses sobre una investigación del Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles sobre un supuesto asalto sexual por parte de Moonves.
Aunque no se presentaron cargos, el presidente ejecutivo de CBS reveló la existencia de una investigación policial a un comité de la junta, que luego contrató a un bufete de abogados externo para investigar el asunto.
La firma externa revisó la información y la investigación policial y concluyó que “no se justificaba ninguna investigación adicional”, según una de las fuentes.
Ha pasado casi un año desde que estalló la historia de Harvey Weinstein, y desde entonces, muchos hombres poderosos han visto disminuir su posición como resultado de la divulgación de las acusaciones de agresión sexual y acoso perpetrados por ellos. Se espera que Moonves hable sobre las acusaciones durante una conferencia telefónica con analistas para informar sobre las ganancias del segundo trimestre de la empresa de televisión.
“La Junta hizo notar que toma estas acusaciones en serio y se compromete a actuar en el mejor interés de la Compañía y de todos sus accionistas”, dijo CBS en un comunicado la noche del miércoles.
Desde que estalló la historia, la junta contrató a dos abogadas para que supervisen la investigación. Mary Jo White, ex presidenta de la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores, y Nancy Kestenbaum dirigirán la investigación, anunció CBS la noche del miércoles.
El presentador de uno de los programas más destacados de CBS, Stephen Colbert, abordó las acusaciones contra Moonves el lunes por la noche en su popular programa nocturno.
Colbert comenzó su declaración tocando una discusión común cuando surgen nuevas acusaciones contra una cierta figura poderosa o carismática. Admitió que le agrada su jefe y le expresó su deuda por la posición actual de su programa. Sus primeras observaciones hicieron eco de las de Sarah Silverman cuando abordó las acusaciones contra su amigo Louis C.K.
Sin embargo, luego expresó en términos inequívocos que la responsabilidad debe ser para todos, de lo contrario no tendría sentido.
“No sé lo que va a pasar, pero sí creo en la responsabilidad. Y no solo para los políticos con los que uno no está de acuerdo. Todos creen en la responsabilidad hasta que le toca a un amigo suyo. Y no se equivoquen, Les Moonves es mi amigo. Me contrató para sentarme en esta silla. Nos apoyó mientras estábamos luchando por encontrar nuestra voz. Nos dio el tiempo y los recursos para tener éxito, y él nos ha apoyado cuando la gente ha estado enojada conmigo. Y me gusta trabajar para él. Pero la responsabilidad no tiene sentido a menos que sea para todos, ya sea para el líder de una cadena de televisión o para el líder del mundo libre”.
La investigación policial contra Moonves comenzó en noviembre después de que una mujer de 81 años le dijera a detectives que Moonves la agredió sexualmente hace tres décadas cuando trabajaban en Lorimar Productions.
La mujer afirmó que Moonves había exigido cópula oral durante una reunión de 1986 en su oficina. La policía no presentó cargos, diciendo que el incidente había ocurrido más de 30 años atrás y, por lo tanto, estaba fuera de la ley de prescripción.
El artículo de The New Yorker, escrito por Ronan Farrow – el hombre detrás de la historia que primero reveló acusaciones contra el productor de Hollywood Harvey Weinstein-, detalla las acusaciones de varias mujeres que dijeron que Moonves las “besó por la fuerza” y que creían que sus carreras habían sufrido después de que habían rechazado sus avances.
Tras la publicación del artículo, Moonves emitió una declaración: “Reconozco que hubo momentos hace décadas, cuando pude haber hecho que algunas mujeres se sintieran incómodas al hacer avances. Esos fueron errores, y los lamento inmensamente. Pero siempre entendí y respeté, y acaté el principio, que “no” significa “no”, y nunca he abusado de mi posición para perjudicar u obstaculizar la carrera de nadie”.