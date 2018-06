Celebrations after Mexico’s goal against Germany caused “artificial” quakes in Mexico City

Mexico beat Germany 1-0 on their debut in the World Cup in a result that took everyone by surprise, including Mexican fans. Hirving Lozano scored the only goal in the match at the 35th minute, which sparked such joy in Mexico City’s residents, that the earth beneath them shook, literally.

Seismic sensors registered tremors at two sites in Mexico City seven seconds after Lozano scored for the Mexican team. The Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations called them “artificial” quakes.

Authorities said the tremors might have been caused by “massive jumps” from fans celebrating Lozano’s goal.

The Seismic Monitoring Network, SIMSSA, said via Twitter that it had detected the quake had been “originated artificially” and that “two sensors within the city detected it at 11:32.”

It is the first time Mexico has beaten Germany in a World Cup. The victory came as a surprise, particularly because the Mexican team had been surrounded by an off-pitch scandal regarding 30 escorts at their farewell party in Mexico, prior to arriving in Russia.

A similar “articial” quake had been registered in Lima, Peru, when fans celebrated their country’s qualification to the World Cup in three decades. The Peruvian team beat New Zealand 2-0, securing a spot in Russia.