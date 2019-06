Celebrities in St. Louis for Blues Stanley Cup playoff games

There was a lot of star power in the Enterprise Center for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis.

“Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm, “The Office” actress Jenna Fischer, former St. Louis Rams players Isaac Bruce and Chris Long, current Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, NASCAR’s Richard Petty and Bubba Wallace and retired track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee were all present for the weekend game.

Fox 2 reports that Mahomes chugged a beer when he was shown on video screens wearing a Blues Jersey, while Kelce was wearing a Wayne Gretzky Blues jersey from the Great One’s short sting in St. Louis.

The Boston Bruins currently hold a lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final after a 7-2 win in St. Louis. Game 4 is on Monday night.