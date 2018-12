CenturyLink outage causes problems in St. Louis County

Landlines in St. Louis County are being affected sporadically due to a CenturyLink outage. Authorities are asking anyone who needs to report an emergency to use a cell phone to call 911.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, all major cell phone companies appear to be working as they should.

If you do not have a cell phone and are having trouble getting through to 911, you can call the administrative line at 218-625-3581.

Cook County was also impacted by the outage, as KBJR reports. While the 911 service was not affected, customers may experience a landline phone outage.

Authorities say an update will be issued once full service is restored.

CenturyLink experienced a nationwide outage on Thursday morning, the company reported.