Change is joy
BY ISMAEL CALA
Steven Spielberg is one of the great geniuses of cinema. He could not even film more, and his previous career would be enough to figure in the story. However, in his initial statements about the streaming platforms, it was not very wise. At the beginning of the year, the director of “Schindler’s List” did not like “Roma” competing at the Oscars for having produced Netflix.
Fortunately, he has rectified and now his new vision corresponds better with the talent that overflows. Through a statement sent to “The New York Times,” Spielberg said: “I want the public to find ways to entertain themselves in any form or fashion, whether on a big screen or small screen, what really matters to me is that behind There is a great story. “
Recently, Hollywood made it clear: the rules of access to the Oscars are the same as always, for all, which ensures the participation of the platforms that also premiere in theaters. Now, the iconic Cannes Film Festival must allow the same and finally enter the 21st century.
All, sometimes more and others less, we have offered resistance to the changes. Our mental routines, and that imp that whispers “has always been done like this and can not be otherwise”, are responsible for putting a stop to any disruption. But, believe me, change is the only sure thing, change is joy. And if we are not willing to open our minds, to be curious and embrace the new, we will not know how to be at the level of a society that lies in one way and dawns in another.
Change means leaving the comfort zone. And that is the only path to renewal, development, creativity and innovation. “Progress is impossible without change and those who can not change their minds can not change anything,” said playwright George Bernard Shaw.
This week, at the foot of the majestic Mount Everest, where we are developing Cala Mundos Nepal-Tibet, I have thought a lot about this subject. It is evident that communion with nature makes us connect more with ourselves. I have seen movie images in these mountains, tomorrow I will watch Netflix or HBO and in two weeks I will go to the cinema. The medium is relative. The important thing is creativity, beauty and change.
www.IsmaelCala.com
Cambio es alegría
POR ISMAEL CALA
Steven Spielberg es uno de los grandes genios del cine. Podría incluso no filmar más, y su carrera previa ya sería suficiente para figurar en la historia. Sin embargo, en sus declaraciones iniciales sobre las plataformas de streaming, no estuvo muy atinado. A principios de año, al director de “La lista de Schindler” no le pareció bien que “Roma” compitiera en los Oscar por haberla producido Netflix.
Afortunadamente, ha rectificado y ahora su nueva visión se corresponde mejor con el talento que desborda. A través de un comunicado enviado a “The New York Times”, Spielberg aseguró: “Deseo que el público encuentre la manera de entretenerse de cualquier forma o moda. Ya sea en pantalla grande o pantalla pequeña, lo que realmente me importa es que detrás haya una gran historia”.
Recientemente, Hollywood lo dejó claro: las normas de acceso a los Oscar son las mismas de siempre, para todos, lo que asegura la participación de las plataformas que también estrenen en cines. Ahora falta que el icónico Festival de Cannes permita lo mismo y entre finalmente al siglo XXI.
Todos, unas veces más y otras menos, hemos ofrecido resistencia a los cambios. Nuestras rutinas mentales, y ese diablillo que susurra “siempre se ha hecho así y no se puede de otro modo”, se encargan de poner freno a cualquier disrupción. Pero, créeme, el cambio es lo único seguro, el cambio es alegría. Y si no estamos dispuestos a abrir nuestra mente, a ser curiosos y abrazar lo nuevo, no sabremos estar a la altura de una sociedad que se acuesta de un modo y amanece de otro.
Cambiar significa salir de la zona de confort. Y ese es el único camino hacia la renovación, el desarrollo, la creatividad y la innovación. “El progreso es imposible sin el cambio y aquellos que no pueden cambiar sus mentes no pueden cambiar nada”, afirmó el dramaturgo George Bernard Shaw.
Esta semana, a los pies del majestuoso Monte Everest, donde nos encontramos desarrollando Cala Mundos Nepal-Tíbet, he pensado mucho en este tema. Es evidente que la comunión con la naturaleza nos hace conectar más con nosotros mismos. He visto en estas montañas imágenes de película, mañana veré Netflix o HBO y dentro de dos semanas iré al cine. El medio es relativo. Lo importante es la creatividad, la belleza y el cambio.
www.IsmaelCala.com
