Charges dropped against St. Louis day care workers accused of running “toddler fight club”

Prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against two day care workers accused of organizing fistfights between 3- and 4-year olds in 2016.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Monday, prosecutors filed a memo indicating that although the case against Tena N. Dailey had been presented to a grand jury, there was “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.”

Mickala Guliford’s case was also considered as no longer publicly visible, which is why the case was dropped.

In November, Guliford and Dailey were charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. According to charging documents, the two women organized fights that left one 4-year old with a black eye in his birthday.

The charges claimed that at least six of the children fought on December 7, 2016, at the Adventure Learning Center at 5440 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis. The fights were captured on video, which depicted a child crying after a fight, and Guliford “jumping up and down with excitement.”

Both women were originally arrested in 2016 but weren’t charged until after the video surfaced late last year. Both workers were fired.