Chesterfield Mall has new owners who want “first-class enclosed mall”

The Chesterfield Mall has new owners who say they plan to invest the necessary resources to have “a vibrant retail corridor and a first-class enclosed mall.”
The property was purchased by Hull Group, a retail operator based in Augusta, Georgia, which announced Wednesday the buy of Chesterfield Mall in Chesterfield, Missouri. The 1.3-million-square-foot mall is the newest addition to the company’s growing portfolio of retail property.
Jim Hull, Managing Principal of Hull Property Group, issued a statement:
“We believe that it is important for a community to have a vibrant retail corridor and a first-class enclosed mall, but it is clear the Chesterfield Mall is not succeeding in its current state. Due to changing shopping habits and the exodus of retailers, a great amount of time, capital and effort is needed to determine how to reinvent this property into the best use that the Chesterfield community will embrace.”
The new owners plan to revive the mall and the surrounding area in a financially feasible way and supported by the community.
Centro comercial Chesterfield tiene nuevos propietarios que desean “centro comercial de primera clase”
El centro comercial Chesterfield tiene nuevos propietarios que dicen que planean invertir los recursos necesarios para tener “un vibrante corredor minorista y un centro comercial cerrado de primera clase”.
La propiedad fue comprada por Hull Group, un operador minorista con sede en Augusta, Georgia, que anunció el miércoles la compra del centro comercial Chesterfield en Chesterfield, Missouri. El centro comercial de 1.3 millones de pies cuadrados es la más reciente adición a la creciente cartera de propiedades minoristas de la compañía.
Jim Hull, director general de Hull Property Group, emitió un comunicado:
“Creemos que es importante que una comunidad tenga un vibrante corredor minorista y un centro comercial cerrado de primera clase, pero está claro que el centro comercial Chesterfield no está teniendo éxito en su estado actual. Debido a los hábitos de compra cambiantes y al éxodo de los minoristas, se necesita una gran cantidad de tiempo, capital y esfuerzo para determinar cómo reinventar esta propiedad en el mejor uso que la comunidad de Chesterfield pueda aceptar”.
Los nuevos propietarios planean revivir el centro comercial y sus alrededores de una manera económicamente viable y con el respaldo de la comunidad.