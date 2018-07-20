Chesterfield Mall has new owners who want “first-class enclosed mall”

The Chesterfield Mall has new owners who say they plan to invest the necessary resources to have “a vibrant retail corridor and a first-class enclosed mall.”

The property was purchased by Hull Group, a retail operator based in Augusta, Georgia, which announced Wednesday the buy of Chesterfield Mall in Chesterfield, Missouri. The 1.3-million-square-foot mall is the newest addition to the company’s growing portfolio of retail property.

Jim Hull, Managing Principal of Hull Property Group, issued a statement:

“We believe that it is important for a community to have a vibrant retail corridor and a first-class enclosed mall, but it is clear the Chesterfield Mall is not succeeding in its current state. Due to changing shopping habits and the exodus of retailers, a great amount of time, capital and effort is needed to determine how to reinvent this property into the best use that the Chesterfield community will embrace.”

The new owners plan to revive the mall and the surrounding area in a financially feasible way and supported by the community.