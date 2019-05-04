Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74

“Star Wars” actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original trilogy and until 2015’s “The Force Awakens”, died on Tuesday, his family announced via Twitter. He was 74 years old.
His family wrote on Mayhew’s personal Twitter account: “The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.”
Variety’s piece about the passing away of the actor notes that Mayhew was discovered by producer Charles H. Scanner while working as a hospital attendant in London, and was then cast in Ray Harryhausen’s “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger.” The next year, he was cast as Chewbacca.
Mayhew went on to appear in “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “The Force Awakens” and “The Star Wars Holiday Special.” He was active on the “Star Wars” convention circuit and wrote two books, “Growing Up Giant” and “My Favorite Giant.”
Towering at 7 feet 3 inches, Mayhew’s height was not due to gigantism. According to Variety, George Lucas originally wanted bodybuilder David Prowse to play Han Solo’s best friend, but Prose decided to play Darth Vader instead and Lucas cast the even taller Mayhew.
There will be a memorial service for friends and family on June 29, and a memorial for fans in Los Angeles in early December at EmpireCon. Mayhew is survived by his wife, Angie, and three children.
Peter Mayhew, actor que interpretó a Chewbacca, murió a los 74 años
El actor de “Star Wars” Peter Mayhew, quien interpretó a Chewbacca en la trilogía original y hasta el 2015 “The Force Awakens”, murió el martes, anunció su familia a través de Twitter. Tenía 74 años.
Su familia escribió en la cuenta personal de Twitter de Mayhew: “La familia de Peter Mayhew, con profundo amor y tristeza, lamenta compartir la noticia de que Peter falleció. Nos dejó la noche del 30 de abril de 2019 con su familia a su lado en su casa en el norte de Texas”.
El artículo de Variety sobre el fallecimiento de las notas del actor que Mayhew fue descubierto por el productor Charles H. Scanner mientras trabajaba como asistente de un hospital en Londres, y luego fue incluido en “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger” de Ray Harryhausen. fue echado como Chewbacca.
Mayhew siguió apareciendo en “The Empire Strikes Back”, “Return of the Jedi”, “Revenge of the Sith”, “The Force Awakens” y “The Star Wars Holiday Special”. Estaba activo en “Star Wars”. el circuito de la convención y escribió dos libros, “Growing Up Giant” y “My Favorite Giant”.
Elevándose a 7 pies y 3 pulgadas, la altura de Mayhew no se debía al gigantismo. Según Variety, George Lucas originalmente quería que el culturista David Prowse interpretara al mejor amigo de Han Solo, pero Prose decidió jugar a Darth Vader en su lugar y Lucas eligió a Mayhew, quien era aún más alto.
Habrá un servicio conmemorativo para amigos y familiares el 29 de junio, y un memorial para fanáticos en Los Ángeles a principios de diciembre en EmpireCon. Mayhew es sobrevivido por su esposa, Angie, y tres hijos.