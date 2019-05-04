Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74

“Star Wars” actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original trilogy and until 2015’s “The Force Awakens”, died on Tuesday, his family announced via Twitter. He was 74 years old.

His family wrote on Mayhew’s personal Twitter account: “The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.”

Variety’s piece about the passing away of the actor notes that Mayhew was discovered by producer Charles H. Scanner while working as a hospital attendant in London, and was then cast in Ray Harryhausen’s “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger.” The next year, he was cast as Chewbacca.

Mayhew went on to appear in “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “The Force Awakens” and “The Star Wars Holiday Special.” He was active on the “Star Wars” convention circuit and wrote two books, “Growing Up Giant” and “My Favorite Giant.”

Towering at 7 feet 3 inches, Mayhew’s height was not due to gigantism. According to Variety, George Lucas originally wanted bodybuilder David Prowse to play Han Solo’s best friend, but Prose decided to play Darth Vader instead and Lucas cast the even taller Mayhew.

There will be a memorial service for friends and family on June 29, and a memorial for fans in Los Angeles in early December at EmpireCon. Mayhew is survived by his wife, Angie, and three children.