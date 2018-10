Chicago Police Officer found guilty of shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014

A jury on Friday found Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

USA Today reports that the October 2014 shooting was one in a series of deadly confrontations between law enforcement and black men and women that spurred a national conversation on policing, and fractured the trust between police and the African-American community in the nation’s third-largest city.

Van Dyke was also found guilty of 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was found not guilty of official misconduct.

The shooting was captured on police dash cam video, and the footage showed that McDonald was turning away from police when Van Dyke opened fire.

Van Dyke arrived on the scene responding to reports of a person breaking into vehicles on a truck lot. He found McDonald wielding a knife with a three-inch blade.

The teen ignored repeated calls from police to drop the knife, then popped the tire of a police vehicle and scratched a windshield.

Van Dyke then got out of his vehicle and fired 16 shots at McDonald. He continued shooting at McDonald for 12.5 seconds after he was already on the ground.

Van Dyke told investigators that McDonald raised the knife in a menacing manner before he fired, but the video did not support the officer’s account.

Prosecutor Jody Gleason told jurors: “None of that happened! You’ve seen the videos. He made it up to justify his use of force.”

According to the Action Center on Race& Economy, Chicago has borrowed some $709 million to pay settlements in police misconduct cases from 2010 to 2017.